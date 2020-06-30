June 30 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 22 new positive cases with 6 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, June 30, 2020, DHHS announced 22 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,782 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, all were adults with 41% being female and 59% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (3), Cheshire (2), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2), Coos (1), Grafton (1), Merrimack (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (6) and Nashua (5).

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 565 (10%) of 5,782 cases. Three of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, recently traveled, or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older



Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 30, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,782 Recovered 4,463 (77%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 371 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 948 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 565 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 37 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 119,169 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 19,264 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 31,919 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 375 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,550

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/23 6/24 6/25 6/26 6/27 6/28 6/29 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 281 285 280 538 111 534 292 332 LabCorp 332 607 575 386 366 184 179 376 Quest Diagnostics 1037 666 210 374 457 502 301 507 Mako Medical 446 359 670 771 566 157 491 494 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 21 197 168 71 204 155 68 126 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 297 292 274 35 46 285 n/a** 205 Other Laboratory* 33 43 20 7 17 37 6 23 Total 2,447 2,449 2,197 2,182 1,756 1,854 1,337 2,032 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/23 6/24 6/25 6/26 6/27 6/28 6/29 Daily Average LabCorp 12 24 41 26 37 16 0 22 Quest Diagnostics 224 152 210 155 226 53 226 178 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 20 31 19 19 26 5 1 17 Other Laboratory* 13 2 2 12 11 3 8 7 Total 269 209 272 212 300 77 235 225

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. n/a: not available ** Not available at the time of this report.

Number of Persons Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/23 6/24 6/25 6/26 6/27 6/28 6/29 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 90 68 75 168 130 142 42 102 LabCorp 275 511 479 347 322 150 165 321 Quest Diagnostics 613 552 370 316 410 430 268 423 Mako Medical 35 62 115 175 128 36 52 86 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 19 172 150 55 179 133 56 109 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 297 292 274 35 46 285 n/a** 205 Other Laboratory* 27 39 20 6 16 32 3 20 Total 1,356 1,696 1,483 1,102 1,231 1,208 586 1,237 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/23 6/24 6/25 6/26 6/27 6/28 6/29 Daily Average LabCorp 9 20 36 25 31 15 0 19 Quest Diagnostics 207 140 196 145 206 50 209 165 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 19 25 16 17 22 5 1 15 Other Laboratory* 13 1 2 8 8 1 3 5 Total 248 186 250 195 267 71 213 204

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.