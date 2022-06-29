June 30-July 3: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
- The Hallorans / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm
- Ramez Mataz / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Dave Clark Jr. / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Gabby Martin / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm
- Austin McCarthy / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 7pm
FRIDAY, JULY 1
- Ryan Williamson / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Sean Coleman / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm
- Eric Lindberg Duo / Shara Vineyards (Concord) / 6pm
- Common Ground Acoustic / Sabatino’s (Derry) / 7:30pm
- Gaviiformes / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 8pm
- Neon Rodeo / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Night Train / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, JULY 2
- Faith Ann / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Alec Sullivan / Liquid Therapy (Nashua) / 6pm
- The Drift / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Tyler Levs / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Thrown to the Wolves / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm
- Corrina Savlen / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Highway Souls / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 9pm
- Whatsername / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm
SUNDAY, JULY 3
- Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Rebecca Turmel / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 2pm
- Chris Fraga / KCs Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm
- Mike & John Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm
- Ward Hayden & The Outliers / Tuscan Village North (Salem) / 6pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes.
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
FNC at the Rex – Jimmy Cash & Friends / July 8th at 7:30pm
Jimmy draws from his experience as a father of a teenage daughter, an uncertain amount of stepchildren, sobriety and 18 years as a public school janitor. Cash can be seen performing stand up at night as way to stay grounded. He has worked with some of the biggest acts in comedy and currently opens for comedian Bob Marley.
He is the recent winner of Last Comix Standing 2021, held at Mohegan Sun.
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES:
- MAGICIAN BJ HICKMAN / July 5-8
- WIZARD OF OZ / July 12-15
- RAPUNZEL / July 19-22
- PETER PAN / July 26-29
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
BIG – THE MUSICAL / July 8-17 (Derry Opera House)
The classic 1987 motion picture fantasy bursts onto the stage in the unforgettable theatrical experience. Featuring a witty, moving, and insightful book and a dazzling, energetic, heartfelt, contemporary score. Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big.” To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do “adult” things, like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end, he discovers that there’s much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time.
NUNSENSE / August 12-21 (Studio Theatre)
Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth grade production of “Grease.” Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon. Updated by the author with new jokes, additional lyrics, two new arrangements, and a brand new song.
FEATURED EVENTS:
INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION / Arms Park (Manchester) / July 3rd at 7:30pm
Featuring the 39th Army Band and Fireworks
TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE HILL / The Hill Bar and Grill (Manchester) / July 8th at 7pm
Weekly Trivia Night. Show off how big your brain is with our bar trivia. Compete solo or bring a team of up to 6 people. There is no cost to participate, prizes and giveaways each week. Trivia questions will include topics such as General Knowledge, Music, Science, Geography, Pop Culture, And many more!
https://www.mcintyreskiarea.com/acitivities/trivia
COMEDY OUT OF THE ‘BOX / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / July 1st at 7:30pm
Tiny Hands Productions presents the ongoing comedy series “Comedy Out of the ‘Box” at The Hatbox. Each month, talented comedians from around the Northeast come to the Capital City to make you think and make you laugh. Hosted by New Hampshire native Chad Blodgett. Come see them all perform at the Hatbox now, so you can tell your friends you saw them before they were on Netflix. Ages 18+. BYOB/W. 7:30pm. www.hatboxnh.com
