June 30-July 3: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

The Hallorans / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Ramez Mataz / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Dave Clark Jr. / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Gabby Martin / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

Austin McCarthy / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 7pm

FRIDAY, JULY 1

Ryan Williamson / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Sean Coleman / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Eric Lindberg Duo / Shara Vineyards (Concord) / 6pm

Common Ground Acoustic / Sabatino’s (Derry) / 7:30pm

Gaviiformes / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 8pm

Neon Rodeo / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Night Train / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Isaiah Bennett / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JULY 2

Faith Ann / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Alec Sullivan / Liquid Therapy (Nashua) / 6pm

The Drift / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Thrown to the Wolves / Area 23 (Concord) / 8pm

Corrina Savlen / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Highway Souls / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) / 9pm

Whatsername / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, JULY 3

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Rebecca Turmel / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 2pm

Chris Fraga / KCs Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

Mike & John Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Ward Hayden & The Outliers / Tuscan Village North (Salem) / 6pm

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC at the Rex – Jimmy Cash & Friends / July 8th at 7:30pm

Jimmy draws from his experience as a father of a teenage daughter, an uncertain amount of stepchildren, sobriety and 18 years as a public school janitor. Cash can be seen performing stand up at night as way to stay grounded. He has worked with some of the biggest acts in comedy and currently opens for comedian Bob Marley.

He is the recent winner of Last Comix Standing 2021, held at Mohegan Sun.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

CHILDREN’S SUMMER SERIES:

MAGICIAN BJ HICKMAN / July 5-8

WIZARD OF OZ / July 12-15

RAPUNZEL / July 19-22

PETER PAN / July 26-29

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

BIG – THE MUSICAL / July 8-17 (Derry Opera House)

The classic 1987 motion picture fantasy bursts onto the stage in the unforgettable theatrical experience. Featuring a witty, moving, and insightful book and a dazzling, energetic, heartfelt, contemporary score. Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big.” To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do “adult” things, like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end, he discovers that there’s much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time.

NUNSENSE / August 12-21 (Studio Theatre)

Nunsense begins when the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters, and they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth grade production of “Grease.” Featuring star turns, tap and ballet dancing, an audience quiz, and comic surprises, this show has become an international phenomenon. Updated by the author with new jokes, additional lyrics, two new arrangements, and a brand new song.

FEATURED EVENTS:

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION / Arms Park (Manchester) / July 3rd at 7:30pm

Featuring the 39th Army Band and Fireworks

TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE HILL / The Hill Bar and Grill (Manchester) / July 8th at 7pm

Weekly Trivia Night. Show off how big your brain is with our bar trivia. Compete solo or bring a team of up to 6 people. There is no cost to participate, prizes and giveaways each week. Trivia questions will include topics such as General Knowledge, Music, Science, Geography, Pop Culture, And many more!

https://www.mcintyreskiarea.com/acitivities/trivia

COMEDY OUT OF THE ‘BOX / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / July 1st at 7:30pm

Tiny Hands Productions presents the ongoing comedy series “Comedy Out of the ‘Box” at The Hatbox. Each month, talented comedians from around the Northeast come to the Capital City to make you think and make you laugh. Hosted by New Hampshire native Chad Blodgett. Come see them all perform at the Hatbox now, so you can tell your friends you saw them before they were on Netflix. Ages 18+. BYOB/W. 7:30pm. www.hatboxnh.com

