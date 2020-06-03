June 3 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 47 new positive cases with 7 in Manchester; 9 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, DHHS announced 47 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 4,795 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, all are adults with 57 percent being female and 43 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (16), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (13), Strafford (2), Merrimack (1), and Sullivan (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

Six new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 468 (10 percent) of 4,795 cases. Four of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 9 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

5 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Merrimack County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 3, 2020, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 4,795 Recovered 3,157 (66%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 265 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,373 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 468 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 95 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 75,965 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 12,614 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 26,849 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,643 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,050

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 5/27 5/28 5/29 5/30 5/31 6/1 6/2 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 404 665 273 571 626 488 204 462 LabCorp 281 385 151 466 83 195 121 240 Quest Diagnostics 607 736 353 688 630 481 617 587 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 86 188 238 403 487 110 68 226 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 184 261 21 32 94 226 n/a** 136 Other Laboratory* 9 39 45 27 30 27 39 31 Total 1,571 2,274 1,081 2,187 1,950 1,527 1,049 1,663 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 5/27 5/28 5/29 5/30 5/31 6/1 6/2 Daily Average LabCorp 2 58 30 40 17 1 3 22 Quest Diagnostics 305 302 225 279 174 190 330 258 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 1 13 13 22 4 1 24 11 Other Laboratory* 1 6 28 29 13 11 8 14 Total 309 379 296 370 208 203 365 304

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories notalready listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.