AUBURN, NH – Longmeadow Congregational Church is holding its annual yard sale and flea market on June 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Longmeadow Congregational Church is located at 4 Wilson’s Crossing Road in Auburn.

Spaces available.

$10 or $15 with table.

For more information call 603-793-1362.

Donations accepted Fri., June 2, from 3-7 p.m.