June 29-July 2 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, JUNE 29th
- Ramez Gurung / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm
- Dani Sven / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm
- Skip Turrisi / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Caylin Costello / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Jess Olson / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm
- Jon Paul Royer / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm
- Jordan Quinn / Pressed Café (Bedford)/ 6pm
- Matt Bergeron / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Pete Peterson / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Sam Hammerman / T-Bones (Salem) / 6pm
- Ken Budka / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm
- John Chouinard / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm
- Outliers Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- Town & Country / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
FRIDAY, JUNE 30th
- John Cucchi / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Doug Thompson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm
- Chris Gardner / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm
- D-Comp / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Brewed & Acoustic Night with Alli Beaudry / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 6pm
- Scott King / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ryan Williamson / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm
- Matt Langley / Olympus Pizza (Manchester) / 7pm
- Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- Swipe Right Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) 8pm
- J-Lo Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Feverslip / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- Eric Grant Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Amanda Dane Band / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm
SATURDAY, JULY 1st
- Ian Galipeau / Great North Ale Works (Manchester) / 4pm
- Ramez Mataz / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Alex Cormier / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 6pm
- The Drift Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Dave Zangri / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Tom Boisse / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ken Budka / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Alli Beaudry / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm
- Mark Lapointe / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- Another Shot / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Chad Lamarsh band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Long Autumn / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- Sage Ryder / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Stone Free Band / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm
SUNDAY, JULY 2nd
- Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
- Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Rebecca Turmel / Shoppers Pub (Manchester) / 1pm
- Sean Coleman / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm
- Tim Kierstead / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm
- Jordan & Scott / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm
- Steve Aubert / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm
- Dave Clark / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm
- Clint Lapointe / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
- Andrea Paquin (Record Release) / BNH Stage – Cantin Lounge (Concord) / 6pm
Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
THURSDAY, JUNE 29th
METAL CHURCH / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
West Coast metal veterans Metal Church recently released their 13th studio album, Congregation of Annihilation. It marks the first album with new vocalist Marc Lopes who came on board in the summer of 2022 and features the current lineup of musicians. The new songs are a return to the band’s musical roots harkening back to the vibes of the self-titled first album and The Dark. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
J2B2 – The JOHN JORGENSON BLUEGRASS BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Jorgenson and Pedersen are founders (with Chris Hillman) of the formative country rock group Desert Rose Band. Artists ranging from Barbra Streisand to Bonnie Raitt to Earl Scruggs have sought out Jorgenson’s guitar work. Herb Pedersen was a member of legendary bluegrass band The Dillards as well as bluegrass super-group Old and In the Way. He has worked with such music legends as Chris Hillman, Earl Scruggs, Gram Parsons, Emmylou Harris, Tony Rice, Dan Fogelberg, Stephen Stills, Linda Ronstadt, Kris Kristofferson, John Prine, Jackson Browne and John Denver. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
THURSDAY NIGHT CONCERT SERIES / Eagle Square (Concord) / – FREE EVENT
Come and join Concord Parks and Rec for their Thursday Night Concert Series featuring the band “Bad Medicine”. Also on July 6th – The New Hampshire Fiddle Ensemble.
https://www.concordnh.gov/calendar.aspx?EID=15802
RADIO FLASHBACK: 70S & 80S ROCK TRIBUTE CONCERT / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
An amazing tribute concert to your favorite artists of the 70’s and 80’s including Aerosmith, Journey, Foreigner, and The Doobie Brothers! “Radio Flashback” is not just a classic rock band, it is a tribute to the music, the artists and the experiences that we all remember! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898
FRIDAY, JUNE 30th
ROOMFUL OF BLUES CONCERT / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Join ‘Roomful of Blues’ for a night of swing, rock ‘n’ roll, jump, blues, and soul that will have you tapping your feet and dancing all night long! ‘Roomful of Blues’ has earned 5 Grammy Award nominations, 7 Blues Music Awards, named “Best Blues Band” by the prestigious DownBeat International Critics Poll, and a slew of other awards! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898
THE COLLEGE GAME – PLUS TWO / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through July 2 – DIRECT/x
In three one-acts — George Kelly’s “The College Game,” Alan Lindsay’s “It Happened One Afternoon,” and Alan Lindsay’s “Soups On” — the Granite Playwrights return to their tradition of skewering our society’s frailties with a mix of despair, compassion, rage, and humor.. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315
MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Magical Mystery Doors is a tribute act that blends and layers the music of three legendary bands to create something new and unique for music fans everywhere. The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and The Doors. These three iconic groups have changed the face of music as we know it. Their songs have become part of our history. Patrons attending a Magical Mystery Doors performance can expect to hear timeless tunes from each of these historic bands over the course of the night. The songs you know, the songs you love, the songs you sing at the top of your lungs! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
SATURDAY, JULY 1st
LEAVING EDEN & SILVER SPRINGS – FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE / Tuscan Market (Salem) / 6pm – DIRECT/x
SUNDAY, JULY 2nd
NEW LEGACY SWING BAND / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT
Check them out on Facebook – www.facebook.com/newlegacyswingband
