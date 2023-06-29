June 29-July 2 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JUNE 29th

Ramez Gurung / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Dani Sven / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Skip Turrisi / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Caylin Costello / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jess Olson / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm

Jon Paul Royer / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Pressed Café (Bedford)/ 6pm

Matt Bergeron / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Pete Peterson / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / T-Bones (Salem) / 6pm

Ken Budka / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

John Chouinard / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Outliers Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Town & Country / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, JUNE 30th

John Cucchi / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Doug Thompson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Chris Gardner / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

D-Comp / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Brewed & Acoustic Night with Alli Beaudry / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 6pm

Scott King / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Matt Langley / Olympus Pizza (Manchester) / 7pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Swipe Right Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) 8pm

J-Lo Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Feverslip / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Eric Grant Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Amanda Dane Band / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, JULY 1st

Ian Galipeau / Great North Ale Works (Manchester) / 4pm

Ramez Mataz / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Alex Cormier / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 6pm

The Drift Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Tom Boisse / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ken Budka / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Alli Beaudry / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm

Mark Lapointe / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Another Shot / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Chad Lamarsh band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Long Autumn / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Sage Ryder / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Stone Free Band / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, JULY 2nd

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Rebecca Turmel / Shoppers Pub (Manchester) / 1pm

Sean Coleman / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

Tim Kierstead / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Jordan & Scott / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Steve Aubert / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Dave Clark / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Clint Lapointe / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Andrea Paquin (Record Release) / BNH Stage – Cantin Lounge (Concord) / 6pm

Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, JUNE 29th

METAL CHURCH / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

West Coast metal veterans Metal Church recently released their 13th studio album, Congregation of Annihilation. It marks the first album with new vocalist Marc Lopes who came on board in the summer of 2022 and features the current lineup of musicians. The new songs are a return to the band’s musical roots harkening back to the vibes of the self-titled first album and The Dark. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

J2B2 – The JOHN JORGENSON BLUEGRASS BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Jorgenson and Pedersen are founders (with Chris Hillman) of the formative country rock group Desert Rose Band. Artists ranging from Barbra Streisand to Bonnie Raitt to Earl Scruggs have sought out Jorgenson’s guitar work. Herb Pedersen was a member of legendary bluegrass band The Dillards as well as bluegrass super-group Old and In the Way. He has worked with such music legends as Chris Hillman, Earl Scruggs, Gram Parsons, Emmylou Harris, Tony Rice, Dan Fogelberg, Stephen Stills, Linda Ronstadt, Kris Kristofferson, John Prine, Jackson Browne and John Denver. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THURSDAY NIGHT CONCERT SERIES / Eagle Square (Concord) / – FREE EVENT

Come and join Concord Parks and Rec for their Thursday Night Concert Series featuring the band “Bad Medicine”. Also on July 6th – The New Hampshire Fiddle Ensemble.

https://www.concordnh.gov/calendar.aspx?EID=15802

RADIO FLASHBACK: 70S & 80S ROCK TRIBUTE CONCERT / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

An amazing tribute concert to your favorite artists of the 70’s and 80’s including Aerosmith, Journey, Foreigner, and The Doobie Brothers! “Radio Flashback” is not just a classic rock band, it is a tribute to the music, the artists and the experiences that we all remember! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

FRIDAY, JUNE 30th

ROOMFUL OF BLUES CONCERT / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Join ‘Roomful of Blues’ for a night of swing, rock ‘n’ roll, jump, blues, and soul that will have you tapping your feet and dancing all night long! ‘Roomful of Blues’ has earned 5 Grammy Award nominations, 7 Blues Music Awards, named “Best Blues Band” by the prestigious DownBeat International Critics Poll, and a slew of other awards! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

THE COLLEGE GAME – PLUS TWO / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through July 2 – DIRECT/x

In three one-acts — George Kelly’s “The College Game,” Alan Lindsay’s “It Happened One Afternoon,” and Alan Lindsay’s “Soups On” — the Granite Playwrights return to their tradition of skewering our society’s frailties with a mix of despair, compassion, rage, and humor.. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Magical Mystery Doors is a tribute act that blends and layers the music of three legendary bands to create something new and unique for music fans everywhere. The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and The Doors. These three iconic groups have changed the face of music as we know it. Their songs have become part of our history. Patrons attending a Magical Mystery Doors performance can expect to hear timeless tunes from each of these historic bands over the course of the night. The songs you know, the songs you love, the songs you sing at the top of your lungs! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SATURDAY, JULY 1st

LEAVING EDEN & SILVER SPRINGS – FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE / Tuscan Market (Salem) / 6pm – DIRECT/x

SUNDAY, JULY 2nd

NEW LEGACY SWING BAND / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT

Check them out on Facebook – www.facebook.com/newlegacyswingband

