June 29-July 2 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration.

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JUNE 29th

Ramez Garung performs June 29 at To Share Brewing.
  • Ramez Gurung / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm
  • Dani Sven / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm 
  • Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm
  • Skip Turrisi / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
  • Caylin Costello / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
  • Jess Olson / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm
  • Jon Paul Royer / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm
  • Jordan Quinn / Pressed Café (Bedford)/ 6pm
  • Matt Bergeron / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
  • Pete Peterson / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
  • Sam Hammerman / T-Bones (Salem) / 6pm
  • Ken Budka / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm
  • John Chouinard / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm
  • Outliers Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
  • Town & Country / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, JUNE 30th

Eric Grant Band plays Bonfire Country Bar on June 30.
  • John Cucchi / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
  • Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
  • Doug Thompson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm
  • Chris Gardner / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm
  • D-Comp / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
  • Brewed & Acoustic Night with Alli Beaudry / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 6pm
  • Scott King / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
  • Ryan Williamson / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm
  • Matt Langley / Olympus Pizza (Manchester) / 7pm
  • Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
  • Swipe Right Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) 8pm
  • J-Lo Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
  • Feverslip / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
  • Eric Grant Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
  • Amanda Dane Band / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, JULY 1st 

alli beaudry
Alli Beaudry will be doing her musical thing July 1 at Hopknot.
  • Ian Galipeau / Great North Ale Works (Manchester) / 4pm
  • Ramez Mataz / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
  • Alex Cormier / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 6pm
  • The Drift Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
  • Dave Zangri / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
  • Tom Boisse / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
  • Ken Budka / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
  • Alli Beaudry / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm 
  • Mark Lapointe / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
  • Another Shot / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
  • Chad Lamarsh band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
  • Long Autumn / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
  • Sage Ryder / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
  • Stone Free Band / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, JULY 2nd

Rebecca Turmel can be found July 2 at Shoppers Pub.
  • Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
  • Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
  • Rebecca Turmel / Shoppers Pub (Manchester) / 1pm
  • Sean Coleman / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm
  • Tim Kierstead / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm
  • Jordan & Scott / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm
  • Steve Aubert / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm
  • Dave Clark / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm
  • Clint Lapointe / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
  • Andrea Paquin (Record Release) / BNH Stage – Cantin Lounge (Concord) / 6pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

 Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event. 

THURSDAY, JUNE 29th

METAL CHURCH / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

West Coast metal veterans Metal Church recently released their 13th studio album, Congregation of Annihilation. It marks the first album with new vocalist Marc Lopes who came on board in the summer of 2022 and features the current lineup of musicians. The new songs are a return to the band’s musical roots harkening back to the vibes of the self-titled first album and The Dark. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

J2B2 – The JOHN JORGENSON BLUEGRASS BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Jorgenson and Pedersen are founders (with Chris Hillman) of the formative country rock group Desert Rose Band. Artists ranging from Barbra Streisand to Bonnie Raitt to Earl Scruggs have sought out Jorgenson’s guitar work. Herb Pedersen was a member of legendary bluegrass band The Dillards as well as bluegrass super-group Old and In the Way. He has worked with such music legends as Chris Hillman, Earl Scruggs, Gram Parsons, Emmylou Harris, Tony Rice, Dan Fogelberg, Stephen Stills, Linda Ronstadt, Kris Kristofferson, John Prine, Jackson Browne and John Denver. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THURSDAY NIGHT CONCERT SERIES / Eagle Square (Concord) / – FREE EVENT

Come and join Concord Parks and Rec for their Thursday Night Concert Series featuring the band “Bad Medicine”. Also on July 6th – The New Hampshire Fiddle Ensemble. 

https://www.concordnh.gov/calendar.aspx?EID=15802 

RADIO FLASHBACK: 70S & 80S ROCK TRIBUTE CONCERT / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

An amazing tribute concert to your favorite artists of the 70’s and 80’s including Aerosmith, Journey, Foreigner, and The Doobie Brothers! “Radio Flashback” is not just a classic rock band, it is a tribute to the music, the artists and the experiences that we all remember!  www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

FRIDAY, JUNE 30th

ROOMFUL OF BLUES CONCERT / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Join ‘Roomful of Blues’ for a night of swing, rock ‘n’ roll, jump, blues, and soul that will have you tapping your feet and dancing all night long! ‘Roomful of Blues’ has earned 5 Grammy Award nominations, 7 Blues Music Awards, named “Best Blues Band” by the prestigious DownBeat International Critics Poll, and a slew of other awards!  www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

THE COLLEGE GAME – PLUS TWO / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through July 2 – DIRECT/x

In three one-acts — George Kelly’s “The College Game,” Alan Lindsay’s “It Happened One Afternoon,” and Alan Lindsay’s “Soups On” — the Granite Playwrights return to their tradition of skewering our society’s frailties with a mix of despair, compassion, rage, and humor.. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Magical Mystery Doors is a tribute act that blends and layers the music of three legendary bands to create something new and unique for music fans everywhere. The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and The Doors. These three iconic groups have changed the face of music as we know it.  Their songs have become part of our history. Patrons attending a Magical Mystery Doors performance can expect to hear timeless tunes from each of these historic bands over the course of the night.  The songs you know, the songs you love, the songs you sing at the top of your lungs! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SATURDAY, JULY 1st

LEAVING EDEN & SILVER SPRINGS – FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE / Tuscan Market (Salem) / 6pm – DIRECT/x

SUNDAY, JULY 2nd

NEW LEGACY SWING BAND / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT

Check them out on Facebook – www.facebook.com/newlegacyswingband 

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!

About this Author

A. Robert Dionne

A. Robert Dionne is the Founder and Artistic Director of The Majestic Theatre and Administrator to Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. For over 90 combined years The Majestic and Ted Herbert’s has been providing arts opportunities, for all ages, ‘FOR AND BY THE COMMUNITY’.  Ted Herbert’s is excited to provide lessons for all instruments, all abilities, and all ages as well as quality rentals of band and orchestra instruments from their location at 880 Page Street in Manchester. More information at www.tedherbert.com / www.majestictheatre.net or call (603)669-7469

