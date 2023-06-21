June 28: Organizational meeting in Concord to discuss development of 10-year transporation plan

CONCORD, NH – The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Intermodal Transportation (GACIT) announces that a public meeting has been scheduled to discuss the draft 2025-2034 Ten-Year Plan on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Room 112/113 of the NH Department of Transportation, J.O. Morton Building, 7 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH.

The meeting will start at 2:30 p.m. (or 60 minutes after the completion of the Governor and Council meeting, whichever is later). The meeting is organizational and public comments will not be accepted.

GACIT is made up of the five Executive Councilors and the Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT). The meeting will include a discussion of items important to the development of the Draft 2025-2034 Ten-Year Transportation Improvement Plan, and the next steps through the Summer and Fall of 2023 to be determined by GACIT and the Department.

NHDOT programs and services are administered by the requirements of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and all applicable regulations to ensure nondiscrimination. Should you need this information in alternate formats please contact the NHDOT Public Information Office at info@dot.nh.gov, or by phone at (603) 271-6495, PO Box 483, Concord, NH 03302-0483, TDD access: Relay NH 1-800-735-2964.