June 28 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 19 positive results with 3 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, June 28, 2021, DHHS announced 19 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, June 27. Today’s results include 13 people who tested positive by PCR test and 6 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 14 cases from Friday, June 25 (14 by PCR test and 0 by antigen test), and 26 cases from Saturday, June 26 (19 by PCR test and 7 by antigen test). There are now 155 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (10), Carroll (9), Grafton (7), Strafford (7), Merrimack (4), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Sullivan (3), Belknap (2), and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (3) and Nashua (2). The county of residence is being determined for eight new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 16 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 99,455 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated June 28, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 99,455 Recovered 97,929 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,371 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 155 Current Hospitalizations 16

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.