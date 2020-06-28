June 28 DHHS COVID-19 update: 31 new positive cases with 14 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, June 28, 2020, DHHS announced 31 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,747 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults, with 61 percent being female and 39 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Rockingham (5), Manchester and Nashua (4), Carroll (1), Grafton (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (14) and Nashua (5).

Three new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 565 (10 percent) of 5,747 cases. Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 28, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,747 Recovered 4,412 (77%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 367 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 968 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 565 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 37 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 117,330 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 18,980 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 31,854 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 420 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,500

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/21 6/22 6/23 6/24 6/25 6/26 6/27 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 100 76 281 285 280 538 111 239 LabCorp 340 175 332 607 575 386 366 397 Quest Diagnostics 282 554 1037 666 210 374 457 511 Mako Medical 375 68 446 359 670 771 600 470 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 634 66 21 197 168 71 207 195 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 239 503 297 292 274 35 n/a** 273 Other Laboratory* 35 14 33 43 20 7 15 24 Total 2,005 1,456 2,447 2,449 2,197 2,182 1,756 2,070 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/21 6/22 6/23 6/24 6/25 6/26 6/27 Daily Average LabCorp 15 0 12 24 41 26 37 22 Quest Diagnostics 144 84 224 152 210 155 226 171 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 26 0 20 31 19 19 26 20 Other Laboratory* 0 0 13 2 2 12 11 6 Total 185 84 269 209 272 212 300 219

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. n/a: not available ** Not available at the time of this report.

Number of Persons Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/21 6/22 6/23 6/24 6/25 6/26 6/27 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 21 52 90 68 75 168 130 86 LabCorp 302 157 275 511 479 347 322 342 Quest Diagnostics 223 393 613 552 370 316 410 411 Mako Medical 73 5 35 62 115 175 128 85 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 318 66 19 172 150 55 179 137 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 239 503 297 292 274 35 n/a** 273 Other Laboratory* 32 14 27 39 20 6 17 22 Total 1,208 1,190 1,356 1,696 1,483 1,102 1,186 1,317 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/21 6/22 6/23 6/24 6/25 6/26 6/27 Daily Average LabCorp 12 0 9 20 36 25 31 19 Quest Diagnostics 128 80 207 140 196 145 206 157 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 26 0 19 25 16 17 22 18 Other Laboratory* 0 0 13 1 2 8 8 5 Total 166 80 248 186 250 195 267 199

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.