June 27 NSquared performs ‘Lavender Scare’ at The Rex: Finding beauty in painful journey through darkness of discrimination

MANCHESTER, NH – I invite you to the World Premiere of “The Lavender Scare” by NSquared Dance, a stirring performance presented in collaboration with New Hampshire Dance Collaborative & Manchester True Collaborative at The Rex Theatre on June 27th, 7 p.m.

Intermingled with the Red Scare, The Lavender Scare was the forced dismissal and resignation of thousands of workers in the federal workforce because of their sexuality. From the 1940s to the 1960s, the heightened tension of Communism overshadowed this critical event, which affected many more lives throughout the capital and nation.

Prepare to be part of a truly unique experience at our event, featuring a 45-minute dance work. Your presence is not just valued; it’s invaluable. We can’t wait to have you join us. To purchase tickets, please go to www.nsquareddance.org/ performances

Other ways to support NSquared Dance during this Pride Season: