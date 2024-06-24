June 27 NSquared performs ‘Lavender Scare’ at The Rex: Finding beauty in painful journey through darkness of discrimination

MANCHESTER, NH – I invite you to the World Premiere of “The Lavender Scare” by NSquared Dance, a stirring performance presented in collaboration with New Hampshire Dance Collaborative & Manchester True Collaborative at The Rex Theatre on June 27th, 7 p.m.
Intermingled with the Red Scare, The Lavender Scare was the forced dismissal and resignation of thousands of workers in the federal workforce because of their sexuality. From the 1940s to the 1960s, the heightened tension of Communism overshadowed this critical event, which affected many more lives throughout the capital and nation.
Prepare to be part of a truly unique experience at our event, featuring a 45-minute dance work. Your presence is not just valued; it’s invaluable. We can’t wait to have you join us. To purchase tickets, please go to www.nsquareddance.org/
Other ways to support NSquared Dance during this Pride Season:
- Order a limited edition NSquared Pride Tank top! These are only on sale through the end of June! We collaborated with Asteria Amour in Salem, NH, to bring a premiere one-of-a-kind tank top celebrating the love we share in ourselves and dance. Order yours here by clicking on the rainbow banner in the link: https://www.
nsquareddance.org/support
- We’ve partnered with Firefly American Bistro for a Pride Month cocktail called the Queen Bees Knees! A portion of each beverage ordered is donated to NSquared Dance and Manchester True Collaborative. Grab dinner & a drink before the show, it’s delicious!
- Sip on a Freddie’s Mercury at Stashbox NH, where a portion of the drinks ordered also go towards NSquared Dance! After the performance, grab a drink or two and a bite to eat at this great restaurant!
- Drive to Bedford, NH, and visit Flight Coffee Co. for a Sparkling Lavender Lemonade. It will cool you down this June and support NSquared Dance!