June 27: Honor lost loved ones at ‘Friends of Aine’ Gathering in Remembrance Event

MANCHESTER, NH – Friends of Aine, a nonprofit organization providing bereavement support services to grieving children, teens and families, is sponsoring a free community event for anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one. The Gathering in Remembrance will be held Sunday, June 27 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, home of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, in Manchester.

“Gathering in Remembrance: Sharing Grief. Honoring Love. Inspiring Hope.” will feature a remembrance tribute with inspirational guest speakers, community support, a butterfly release, kids activities, and light refreshments, including free hot dog meals for children under 18. The intention of the event is to gather for a tribute to our lost loved ones while grieving and healing together.

“The world has just shared more than a year of suffering and an incredible loss of human life during the pandemic. During this tumultuous time, it is estimated that 40,000 children in the U.S. have lost a parent due to COVID-19,” said Christine Phillips, Co-Founder, Friends of Aine. “Gathering in Remembrance will offer attendees the opportunity to remove the isolation of grief – no matter when or how their loved ones passed away.”

While there is no cost to attend the Gathering in Remembrance, registration is encouraged online at friendsofaine.com/remembrance. All registered participants will have the opportunity to submit the name and photo of their loved one for display on the stadium’s jumbotron and for inclusion in the tribute portion of the event. Additional information can be requested by emailing info@friendsofaine.com or calling (603) 669-1120.

Where it all began

Aine Marie Phillips (pronounced Ahn-ya) is our beautiful daughter who brought so much light and love to our lives. Her simple, unassuming presence would warm the coldest room and when she laughed, she would laugh so honestly, it was palpable. She has a spirit of pure, selfless kindness toward others, particularly her little sister whom she looked after with such genuineness and pride; they were bonded as sisters but also as friends. Aine died on August 10, 2010, suddenly and unexpectedly. She was 8 years old. Always looking out for her sister and making sure all was ok, with her hands on her hips, she once told me “Mommy, we have to help her.” And so we will, and other grieving children, as Aine would want us to do.