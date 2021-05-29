June 26: Virtual Active Bystander Training hosted by GSOP and the NHCDD

In a time when people are quicker to express anger and more likely to be angry at people “not like them,” many of us are seeking tools to respond effectively to such biased anger.

The Granite State Organizing Project and the NH Council on Developmental Disabilities is offering a virtual bystander training for developmental disabilities advocates that will give tools and insights to use in such situations and a chance to think about how you might use them.

In this highly interactive session, we present information, share experiences, and strategize bystander responses to a variety of situations. Participants will learn about:

• roles we all play

• what discourages us from acting when we see harm doing

• how to move through this resistance



• tools to use when we are ready• basic principles to guide our actions

The training will take place via Zoom on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11 a.m.

Join by Zoom at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86899445323

Join by phone by calling 1-646-558-8656 (New York region)

Meeting ID: 868 9944 5323

For more information, contact Aron DiBacco at ADibacco@GraniteStateOrganizing.org/603-668-8250 or Vanessa Blais at Vanessa.A.Blais@DDC.NH.gov/603-271-7040.