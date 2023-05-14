June 26: Putts For Pups golf classic to benefit Second Chance Ranch Rescue 

Dust off your golf clubs and come join us for a day on the links! On Monday, June 26 we will be hosting our Putts for Pups Golf Classic at the gorgeous Stonebridge Country Club in Goffstown, NH. Play a round of golf, have some lunch, all while helping Second Chance Ranch Rescue.

Second Chance Ranch Rescue is a nonprofit, animal rescue located in New Boston. Their mission is to rehabilitate and give a second chance to lost, forgotten, or misunderstood dogs in order to help them find their “fur”ever home. Second Chance Ranch Rescue helps dogs from all breeds and backgrounds but specializes in helping dogs who are harder to adopt. Each year Second Chance provides hundreds of dogs with food, shelter, training, medical care and more!

Your donation will be rewarded with 18 holes greens fees, a cart, lunch and the ability to participate in lots of amazing raffles and contests! $125 for a single registration or $450 for a foursome. Grab your friends and come out for a day of fun, supporting a great cause! All proceeds from the outing, go directly to benefit the animals in the care of Second Chance Ranch Rescue. More info and a registration link can be found here.

It’s more than a day of chasing the tiny ball around…it will be a scramble format and there will be live sports memorabilia auctions, raffles, putting/closest to the pin/ longest drive contests and MUCH MORE! All monies raised will be donated to SCRR. If you are interested in being an event sponsor, donating a raffle item or registering a team, please contact events@secondchanceranchrescue.com

Community support, volunteers and donors are critical to advancing the mission of Second Chance Ranch Rescue, and helping dogs in need. Please help us to give the underdogs a “Second Chance.”