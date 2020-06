When did Jesus become white? Why does it matter? In this presentation, Professor Dennis Britton will discuss medieval and renaissance representations of white and black skin, and consider how they have affected the way we feel about the sacred value of white and black skin today. This program is presented as part of New Hampshire Humanities’ series, Black Thought: Black Perspectives on the Humanities, in a live Zoom event. June 26, 5 p.m.

