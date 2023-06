Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The scheduled June 25 kick-off the summer music series at Stark Park brought to you by Friends of Stark Park and many local sponsors has been postponed due to the threat of thunderstorms.

Next up will be a special Thursday concert on June 29, featuring Manchester Community Summer Band.

Concerts continue every Sunday through Aug. 27 at 2 p.m.

Check the schedule above or go to starkpark.com for more information.