June 25 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 13 positive results with no cases in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, June 25, 2021, DHHS announced 13 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 8 people who tested positive by PCR test and 5 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 167 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 69% being female and 31% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (7), Sullivan (2), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (1), and Merrimack (1) counties. The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 13 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 99,403 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated June 25, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 99,403 Recovered 97,865 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,371 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 167 Current Hospitalizations 13

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboardsat https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.