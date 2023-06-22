June 25: JohnLu & The Band to perform at HopKnot Juneteenth MHT Party 

MANCHESTER, NH – HopKnot’s June 25 Juneteenth MHT celebration will be featuring JohnLu & The Band. But who is JohnLu?

JohnLu is a musician born in Zambia. In 2010, he and several former band members won an International Award to tour across Europe. JohnLu is swiftly gaining recognition in the Manchester music scene with his newly formed band, JohnLu & The Band.

JohnLu excels on the bass and displays his impressive vocal range as the band’s frontman. He was inspired to play the guitar by his uncle, Fred, at 10 years of age. He created his first guitar by hand out of strings, wood, and a metal container. JohnLu went on to learn the keyboard and drums. He has instructed many individuals along their musical journey, both in the United States and abroad.

JohnLu & The Band demonstrate their versatility by seamlessly transitioning between genres. At any given performance, you can expect to hear a variety of styles such as Reggae, Afrobeats, Jazz, R&B, Blues, and Rock’n’roll.

JohnLu & The Band will kick off their summer line-up during the Juneteenth Party hosted by Juneteenth MHT, at The Hop Knot of Manchester, Sunday, June 25, 2023, from 1 -5 p.m. The band hits the stage from 2 to 4 p.m.

This party will feature vendors from local black-owned businesses and other community partners. JohnLu & The Band’s unique sound and captivating stage presence are sure to impress the audience and make the event an unforgettable experience!

Don’t forget to mark your calendars and come out to support JohnLu & The Band on Sunday. It’s an event you won’t want to miss!