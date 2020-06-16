June 24 – Adulting 101: Cooking in Quarantine with Bearded Baking Co.

Adulting 101: Cooking in Quarantine

w/ Bearded Baking Co.

Wednesday, June 24 @ 6 p.m.

Don’t let your quarantine bakes go stale! Jonathan Buatti, owner of the Bearded Baking Co. (formerly Michelle’s Gourmet Pasteries and Deli on Union Street) will be showing us step by step how to make a quick and easy treat that is sure to add some flavor to your day.