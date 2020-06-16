June 24 – Adulting 101: Cooking in Quarantine with Bearded Baking Co.

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Adulting 101: Cooking in Quarantine

w/ Bearded Baking Co.
Wednesday, June 24 @ 6 p.m.
Don’t let your quarantine bakes go stale!  Jonathan Buatti, owner of the Bearded Baking Co. (formerly Michelle’s Gourmet Pasteries and Deli on Union Street) will be showing us step by step how to make a quick and easy treat that is sure to add some flavor to your day.

Jon will be demoing the Perfect Scone recipe (above). Make sure to get your scone ingredients ahead of time! Customize your perfect scone with fillings like chocolate chips or fruit!

Jonathan Buatti aka the Bearded Baker!