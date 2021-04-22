June 22: New England Lighthouses and the People Who Kept Them

MANCHESTER, NH – Join the Manchester City Library on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 6 p.m. for an illuminating presentation via Zoom on New England Lighthouses!

Jeremy D’Entremont, president and historian for the American Lighthouse Foundation, shares the history of New England’s historic and picturesque lighthouses. He will focus on the colorful and dramatic stories of lighthouse keepers and their families. The presentation is illustrated with historic and recent photographs, as well as audio and video clips. Special attention is paid to Boston Light, the oldest light station on the North American continent, and Minot’s Ledge Light, the famous wave-swept tower off the south shore of Massachusetts.

This program is sponsored by New Hampshire Humanities.

