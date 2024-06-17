June 22: Juneteenth New England celebration honors resilience, strength of Black community

CONCORD, NH – Black Womxn in NH Social Club is hosting a Juneteenth New England celebration, taking place on June 22, 2024, at the Kimball Jenkins Estate in Concord. This event commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States and celebrates the rich history, culture, and achievements of Black communities.

This year’s Juneteenth New England celebration will feature a variety of activities and performances, including:

Educational Exhibits : Learn about the history and significance of Juneteenth.

Live Music and Performances : Enjoy performances by local artists celebrating African American culture.

Vendor Market : Shop from local Black-owned businesses and artisans.

Food and Refreshments: Sample traditional African American cuisine from our featured chef, Theresa Perry of Breaking Bread 603

Community Art Project : View a collaborative art piece celebrating the ancestors of the local Black community,

Children’s Activities : Engaging activities for children of all ages.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, marks the day on June 19th, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, with news that the Civil War had ended and that enslaved individuals were now free.

“We are excited to host the Juneteenth New England celebration and to honor the resilience and strength of the Black community,” said Deborah Williams, Social Club Committee Member of Black Womxn of NH Social Club. “This event is an opportunity for people of all backgrounds to come together, learn, and celebrate freedom and equality.”

The Juneteenth New England celebration is free and open to the public. Volunteers are welcome to join and assist with various activities leading up to the event and on the day of the celebration.

For more information or to volunteer, go to the Juneteenth New England event Linktree.

About BWINHSC:

Black Womxn of NH Social Club is a safe space committed to connecting with other local black women, femmes, and nonbinary people living in NH. Our aim is to ensure that every Black Womxn in New England is aware that there is a community that stands ready to uplift and support them. Through a range of initiatives engaged by the committee we aim at alleviating harsh effects of racism, sexism, and gender discrimination. We strive to convey the message that New Hampshire is a welcoming and safe state for the black community.