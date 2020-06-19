June 22: City Hall to resume in-person services, board meetings

MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester on June 19 announced that City Hall will resume in-person services, beginning June 22. At this time, hours for in-person City Hall services will be 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This includes Board of Aldermen and Board of School Committee meetings, according to Shannon MacLeod, policy director for Mayor Joyce Craig. She was not certain when other municipal board and committee meetings would resume as in-person meetings. [We’ll update this information as soon as we can.]

Masks will be required for all public-facing employees and highly recommended for all members of the public entering city buildings. To better protect employees and citizens, the City of Manchester has installed barriers where social distancing is not possible in all public-facing departments, will increase the frequency of cleaning and sanitation of common surfaces and will have masks and hand sanitizer available for use for visitors of City Hall and other city buildings.

While city departments are beginning to offer in-person services, it is still strongly encouraged for residents to complete as many services online or by appointment as possible, and limit the number of individuals entering city buildings to only those needed to complete the service.

To that end, starting next week, online processing fees will be waived for all online services, including services offered by the Tax Collector and City Clerk’s Offices, and additional accommodations will be made for individuals who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, such as the immunocompromised or elderly.