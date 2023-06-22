June 22-25 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, JUNE 22
- April Cushman / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm
- Doug Thompson / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Dave Zangri / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm
- Tim Kierstead / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Gypsy Wild / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Malcolm Salls / Common Man (Windham) / 6pm
- Chris Lester / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Dave Clark / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm
- Ralph Allen / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 7pm
- J-Lo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- The Latchkey Trio / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm
- Lisa Marie / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
FRIDAY, JUNE 23
- Peter Pappas / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Joannie Cicatelli / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Lou Antonucci / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Phil Jacques / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- KOHA / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm
- Kimayo / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Tyler Levs / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm
- Chris Gardner / Olympus Pizza (Manchester) / 7pm
- Dis n Dat / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Whatsername / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Redemption Trio / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Country Roads / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- New Nord, Northern Hands, The Doldrums, Faith Ann / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- Johnny & the Two-Timers / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, JUNE 24
- Paul Driscoll / League of NH Craftsman (Concord) / 2pm
- Matt Litzinger / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Jeff Mrozek / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm
- Chris Gardner / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Chuck Alaimo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Chris Taylor / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm
- D-Comp / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Liz Ridgely / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Scott King / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Tom Boisse / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Chris Lester / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Kevin Horan / Hop Knot (Manchester) / 7pm
- Lexi James / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, JUNE 25th
- Alli Beaudry / Café La Reine North (Manchester) / 11am
- Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Tom Rousseau / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm
- The Drift Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm
- Henry Laliberte / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
- Don Severence / Bernini’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar (Salem) / 5pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.
Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.
THURSDAY, JUNE 22nd
ERIC GALES / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Eric Gales is a blues firebrand. Over 30 years and 18 albums, his passion for music and his boundless desire to keep it vital has never waned, even when his own light dimmed due to his substance struggles. Throughout it all, he continued to reinvigorate the art form with personal revelation in his lyrics and bold stylistic twists in his guitar playing and songwriting. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
MARKET DAYS / Downtown Concord / through June 24th – FREE EVENT
Market Days is a 3-day street festival planned by Intown Concord. The festival encompasses most of Main Street and includes 150+ vendors selling clothes, food, jewelry, and MORE! In addition, the festival offers three stages of live music featuring locally and nationally known entertainers. www.marketdaysfestival.com/
BRITISH LEGENDS OF ROCK / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Join us for an unforgettable show as ‘The British Legends of Rock’ transport you back in time to the golden age of British rock music! Get ready to hear spot-on covers of iconic artists such as The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Queen, Led Zeppelin, and many more. Experience this bands highly acclaimed & fast-moving musical and visual performance through the greatest decades of British rock! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898
THE EAGLES EXPERIENCE / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Join us for an unforgettable night of classic rock music! The Eagles Experience will take you on a nostalgic ride through The Eagles greatest hits. Get ready to sing along to classics like “Hotel California”, “Take It Easy”, “Desperado” and experience the magic of the Eagles all over again! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898
FRIDAY, JUNE 23rd
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT / Palace Theatre (Manchester) – DIRECT/x – FINAL WEEKEND!
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is one of the most enduring shows of all time and reimagines the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and his coat of many colors. This is a sung-through musical comedy with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Based on the Bible’s book of Genesis and originating from a cantata written for a school choir, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a much-loved family classic. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
THE COLLEGE GAME – PLUS TWO / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through July 2 – DIRECT/x
In three one-acts — George Kelly’s “The College Game,” Alan Lindsay’s “It Happened One Afternoon,” and Alan Lindsay’s “Soups On” — the Granite Playwrights return to their tradition of skewering our society’s frailties with a mix of despair, compassion, rage, and humor.. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315
KASHMIR / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Kashmir, the nation’s #1 Led Zeppelin tribute show, is the most authentic representation of Led Zeppelin on the modern national touring scene. Each of the 4 band members assumes their individual role with pinpoint accuracy. Kashmir possesses the live stage show, sound, and likeness to bring audiences and fans back to the days when the mighty Led Zeppelin ruled the musical landscape. With the playlist of every classic rock station and the most identifiable voice in rock history, Kashmir’s show features Page’s iconic double-neck guitar, Bonham’s drum solo, the stage show of the era, and most importantly, the greatest hits that make up the soundtrack to peoples’ lives. https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/ or 800-657-8774
SATURDAY, JUNE 24th
CHRIS PINELLA: SINATRA AT THE SANDS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 6:00pm – DIRECT/x
Flashback to 1966 Las Vegas and join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella along with his 14-Piece Big Band as they play through Frank’s iconic 1966 Album, ‘SINATRA AT THE SANDS’ Live in its entirety. Featuring the original Count Basie and Quincy Jones arrangements as heard on the record. “The music is sensational, including definitive versions of ‘Fly Me To The Moon’, ‘Come Fly With Me’, and ‘I’ve Got You Under My Skin’. (Rolling Stone) Video clips of Old Blue Eyes himself are utilized throughout the performance with Mr. Sinatra cracking jokes and setting up songs, all for Pinnella’s stellar big band to effortlessly segue into hit after hit. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
TRINITY: CROSBY, STILLS, NASH & YOUNG TRIBUTE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
5 musicians performing the music and telling the tales of one of the first “Super Group’s” ever formed – Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. Playing all of CSNY’s classic hits, along with songs from the individual members catalogs, you will be transported back to a time of peace and protest… when harmonies and lyrics mattered. Back to the “Golden Age” of classic rock! With soaring vocal harmonies, intricate guitar work, piano/keyboards and a driving rhythm section, TRINITY is a powerhouse unlike any other act of its kind. A show to behold! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
SUNDAY, JUNE 25th
SLEEPING BEAUTY / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Presented by Martin School of Dance (Bedford NH), a private education dance studio, teaches all ages and ability levels. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
