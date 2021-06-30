June 21-Sept. 30: Art 3 Gallery “Think Outside the Box” virtual exhibition series

Art 3 has a new exhibit on display titled “Think Outside the Box.” This year has been a time of experimentation in all facets of our lives. The artists at Art 3 have been experimenting, too. We wanted them to “Think Outside the Box” and they have come through in myriad ways. New mediums and styles, bold colors and design – we asked and they delivered. Now it’s time for you to take a look!

The gallery is not having a physical opening to celebrate this exhibit, so we have created a series of videos posted on our website that allow everyone to enjoy virtually all the artwork hanging in this show. Art 3 Gallery is open to the public from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday or by appointment. We are suggesting that people call ahead to make appointments so that we can maintain social distancing. We are constantly sanitizing and we require masks for entry (for the unvaccinated).

Please visit our website www.art3gallery.com or contact us at 603-668-6650. Art 3 Gallery is located at 44 West Brook Street, Manchester, NH.