June 21 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 27 new positives with 7 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, June 21, 2020, DHHS announced 27 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,544 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 67 percent being female and 33 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (7), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Carroll (1), and Strafford (1) Counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 553 (10 percent) of 5,544 cases. Five of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 21, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,544 Recovered 4,275 (77%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 339 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 930 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 553 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 55 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 108,862 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 17,588 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 31,258 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 150 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,450

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/14 6/15 6/16 6/17 6/18 6/19 6/20 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 101 188 148 219 422 269 29 197 LabCorp 337 249 271 382 413 302 281 319 Quest Diagnostics 695 501 313 675 489 422 176 467 Mako Medical n/a n/a 660 n/a 66 108 430 316 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 315 43 118 166 151 83 0 125 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 191 365 270 230 318 51 n/a** 238 Other Laboratory* 10 41 24 28 71 2 24 29 Total 1,649 1,387 1,804 1,700 1,930 1,237 940 1,521 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/14 6/15 6/16 6/17 6/18 6/19 6/20 Daily Average LabCorp 34 0 2 1 38 36 34 21 Quest Diagnostics 75 203 269 224 219 195 149 191 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 3 0 23 18 15 22 0 11 Other Laboratory* 0 2 20 6 6 23 3 9 Total 112 205 314 249 278 276 186 231

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.