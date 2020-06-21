June 21: Manchester Emergency Operations update

MANCHESTER, NH – This week, the Manchester Emergency Operation Center has continued to monitor and respond to the spread of COVID-19, including:
- Conducted two mobile testing sites – a second testing day in the area of Union and Spruce on Thursday, June 18 (39 tested), and a testing site location in coordination with the organizers of Juneteenth Manchester and the YWCA on Friday, June 19 (31 tested).
- This week, a testing site will be held on Monday, June 22 at Kelley Falls in partnership with Manchester Housing and Redevelopment Authority. These tests will be offered by appointment only. If you are interested in being tested at this site or want to explore other testing options, please call the Manchester COVID-19 Hotline (603-668-1547).
- The Manchester Hotline (603-668-1547) is operating Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for individuals seeking testing appointments, general questions related to COVID-19, and for assistance with basic needs, such as food.
- This week, the Hotline fielded approximately 115 incoming phone calls.
- Since beginning these services at the end of March 2020, 787 residents from 269 households have received some level of support with food, household supplies, and/or items for disease control such as thermometers and masks.
- In addition, the EOC has partnered with the Granite United Way Relief Fund to process 51 applications for financial assistance to-date. These financial resources are used to support rent/utility payments or purchasing other basic needs such as food and clothing.
- The Manchester EOC worked to fulfill PPE requests as city departments begin to reopen to the public. Manchester City Hall is reopening to the public beginning on Monday, June 22 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Began transitional plans for the Alternative Care Site at Southern New Hampshire University.