June 21: Join neighbors at Holt Ave Community Crime Watch organization meeting

MANCHESTER, NH – Neighbors in the area of Holt Avenue will meet June 21 for a Neighborhood Watch group organizational meeting to discuss public safety and crime in the area.

Neighborhood Watch is a crime-prevention program that enlists the participation of local residents in cooperation with Manchester Police Department to reduce crime, improve the quality of life and establish a sense of wellbeing by watching out for one another.

As you may be aware, there have been many reports of suspicious individuals of late who are not from our neighborhood observed looking into houses, garages and sheds, as well as an increase in reports of vehicle break-ins.

If you are interested in any way please attend this organizational meeting at 121 Holt Avenue on June 21 at 6:30 p..m.

Holt Avenue is located off Candia Road. Neighbors in the general area are invited to attend the June 21 Neighborhood Watch organizational meeting.

 

