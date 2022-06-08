June 21: Help shape state policies at BIA roundtable talk in Manchester

MANCHESTER, NH — The Business & Industry Association is holding roundtable talks throughout June that will help shape its 2023 public policy priorities.

The Manchester area roundtable is Tuesday, June 21 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Spotlight Room at the Palace Theatre, 96 Hanover St., in Manchester. This roundtable is co-hosted by the Greater Manchester Chamber.

These roundtable discussions are held throughout the state, hosted by local chambers of commerce, trade associations and the BIA. The 10 different roundtables are designed to give the business community a voice in establishing a proactive legislative and regulatory agenda for the next legislative session at the New Hampshire State House.

Topics like energy prices, labor shortages, workforce housing and tax policies and their impacts on the workplace are discussed at BIA’s roundtables. It’s also how the BIA, New Hampshire’s statewide chamber of commerce and leading business advocate, hears about adverse effects of state rules, regulations and legislation.

To sign up for the Manchester area roundtable, visit www.biaofnh.com/roundtables/. Registration is required for planning purposes, but there’s no charge or fee to participate.