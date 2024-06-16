June 20 Planning Board: Saving excitement for the June 21 draft zoning reveal

DRAFT ZONING ORDINANCE PRESENTATION

A new draft zoning ordinance will be presented on Friday, June 21 at 6 p.m. in the Aldermanic Chambers. City staff will provide a comprehensive walkthrough of how the draft was created and what it means for the city as a whole. If you cannot attend the presentation in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. More information is available on the city’s Land Use Code website.

PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, June 20 at 6 p.m. for a brief business meeting. The only item on the agenda is a review of new applications for Regional Impact and comment by the Manchester Conservation Commission. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

The Planning Board also met on Thursday, June 6 and the following applications were decided. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

CU2024-007 & CU2024-008: 71 Myrtle Street, Applications approved.

ZONING BOARD UPDATES

The Zoning Board met on Thursday, June 13 and the following variances were requested. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.