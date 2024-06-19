June 20-23 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, JUNE 20th

Jonny Friday / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Andrea Paquin / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Jamie Hughes / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Sean Coleman / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Charlie Chronopoulos / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

Gypsy Wild / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Gardner / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm

Chris Lester / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Freddie Catalfo / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm

Stephen DeCuire / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Redemption Band / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Swipe Right Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Casey Roop / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 7pm

Talib Kweli, Skyzoo, Landon Worsdwell, and more / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, JUNE 21st

Ralph Allen / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jack Ancora / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Brian Johnson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

D-Comp / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ian Archibold / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

The Regular Gents / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Lewis Goodwin / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Chad Lamarsh / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Small Town Stranded / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Mark Lapointe / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Wired For Sound / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Country Roads / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JUNE 22nd

Alli Beaudry / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Upright Dogs / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Chris Cavanaugh / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Eddie Sands / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Liz Ridgely / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Mike & John / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Halley Neal / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Matt Bergeron / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Rebecca Turmel / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Colin Hart / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Last Kid Picked / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

The Mason Brothers / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Cramer Hill / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Burn Permit, Sumwat Lucky / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Katrina Gustafson / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Lisa Marie & All Shook Up / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 23rd

Ed Chenoweth / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Rich Wallace / Executive Health Club (Manchester) / 1pm

Paul Lussier / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

Stephen Decuire / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

603’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Kat Ivy / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Steve Aubert / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Freddie Catalfo / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

THURSDAY, JUNE 20th

42nd STREET / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through June 23 – DIRECT/x – FINAL WEEKEND! Come along and listen to the lullaby of Broadway! 42nd Street celebrates Broadway and the magic of showbiz with wit, humor and pizzazz. At the height of the Great Depression, aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer comes to the big city from Allentown, PA and soon lands her first big job in the ensemble of a glitzy new Broadway show. Just before opening night, the leading lady breaks her ankle. Will Peggy be able to step in and become a star? www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRIDAY, JUNE 21st

SLEUTH / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / June 21-23 – DIRECT/x

Andrew Shaffer’s sublime thriller is a masterpiece of plots… cracking entertainment that will appeal to everyone. The ultimate game of cat and mouse is played out in a cozy English country house owned by celebrated mystery writer, Andrew Wyke. Invited guest Milo Tindle, a young rival who shares Wyke’s love for games, declares his intention to run off with Wyke’s wife. The two men devise an elaborate revenge/power game; through their style and cunning, the stakes continue to rise, leading to the play’s inexorable, heart-stopping finish. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

FNC: JIM COLLITON & GUESTS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Jim is a confused middle-aged man who can spin soccer games, school drop-offs, and lunches into his comedy material based around his life as a dad and husband. Jim’s every man life stories will bring down the house every time. Based out of Boston, venues all over the country have brought Jim in to provide funny, clean comedy. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE ULTIMATE QUEEN CELEBRATION / Market Days (Concord) / 8:00pm – FREE EVENT

Intown Concord’s 50th Annual Market Days Festival is ready to rock with The Ultimate Queen Celebration outside the Capitol Center! They’re going to “Rock You” with “thunder bolts of lightning” and a “crazy little thing called love” in this free event. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring Brian Glowacki, Ryan Gartley, and Tony Moschett. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

AN EVENING WITH PAULA COLE / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

In 1996, Paula Cole released her self-produced, second album “This Fire”. It was incendiary, a double-platinum smash. The first single, “Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?” catapulted to the Top 10. Her songwriting was loved by traditionalists, feminists, the LGBTQIA community, and the whole world. Cole was nominated for 7 Grammy awards and was the first woman to be nominated as Producer of the Year with no collaborators. Her second single, the anthemic “I Don’t Want to Wait” dominated charts for a year and then lived again as the well-loved theme-song for “Dawson’s Creek.” www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

SATURDAY, JUNE 22nd

THE BRIT PACK / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm– DIRECT/x

A night of non-stop British Invasion Hits. British-born but American-made, The Brit Pack was founded by two Brits in New York and has established a reputation as the most authentic British Invasion band in the US, covering the full timeline of the UK’s best music! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

PRIDE ANTHEMS / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

PRIDE ANTHEMS creates a vibrant musical experience that celebrates, inspires and commemorates the legacy and power of the Stonewall Riots, and takes you on a musical and cultural journey through the past 50 years to today. With Musical Director, Brian J. Nash and some of today’s finest Broadway vocalists, PRIDE ANTHEMS is a show for all ages to come together in song and celebration of where the LGBTQ+ community has come from and how far it has come since Stonewall! www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

JON ANDERSON: “YES” EPICS and CLASSICS / Capitol Center (Concord) 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Anderson, Squire, and Banks went on to form Yes, with drummer Bill Bruford and keyboardist Tony Kaye. Their eponymous debut album was released in 1969. Amongst the line-up changes, Jon stayed with the group until 1980, and this period is now known as the classic period of Yes. Jon was a major creative force and band leader throughout the period (describing himself as the ‘team captain’ and ‘catalyst’; nicknamed by his band mates Napoleon for his diminutive stature and leadership of the band) and is recognized as the main instigator of the series of epics produced by Yes at the time. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Magical Mystery Doors is a tribute act that blends and layers the music of three legendary bands to create something new and unique for music fans everywhere. The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, and The Doors. These three iconic groups have changed the face of music as we know it. Patrons attending a Magical Mystery Doors performance can expect to hear timeless tunes from each of these historic bands over the course of the night. The songs you know, the songs you love, the songs you sing at the top of your lungs! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!