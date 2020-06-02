June 2 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 65 new positive cases with 24 in Manchester; 11 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, DHHS announced 65 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 4,749 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 57 percent being female and 43 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (11), Rockingham (7), Merrimack (6), Belknap (3), and Strafford (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (24) and Nashua (8). The county of residence is being determined for four new cases.

Six new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 462 (10 percent) of 4,749 cases. Eleven of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced 11 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

6 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

4 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(data updated June 2, 2020, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 4,749 Recovered 3,071 (63%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 256 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,422 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 462 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 97 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 75,739 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 12,249 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 26,647 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,726 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,050

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 5/26 5/27 5/28 5/29 5/30 5/31 6/1 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 866 404 665 273 571 626 488 556 LabCorp 99 281 385 151 449 83 195 235 Quest Diagnostics 906 607 736 353 688 630 481 629 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 66 86 188 238 403 487 110 225 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 178 184 261 21 32 94 n/a** 128 Other Laboratory* 11 9 39 45 27 30 27 27 Total 2,126 1,571 2,274 1,081 2,170 1,950 1,301 1,782 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 5/26 5/27 5/28 5/29 5/30 5/31 6/1 Daily Average LabCorp 0 2 58 30 40 17 1 21 Quest Diagnostics 232 305 302 225 279 174 190 244 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center n/a 1 13 13 22 4 1 9 Other Laboratory* 0 1 6 28 29 13 11 13 Total 232 309 379 296 370 208 203 285

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.