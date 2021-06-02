June 2 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 48 positive results with 1 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, DHHS announced 48 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 21 people who tested positive by PCR test and 27 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 425 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are fifteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 42% being female and 58% being male. The new cases reside in Grafton (9), Belknap (7), Rockingham (5), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), Strafford (4), Carroll (3), Coos (3), Sullivan (3), Merrimack (2), and Cheshire (1) counties, and in the cities of Nashua (4) and Manchester (1). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

There are currently 25 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 98,791 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

NH Persons with COVID-19 98,791 Recovered 97,013 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,353 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 425 Current Hospitalizations 25

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.