June 2: Get inspired by The Palace Theatres’ award-winning Kitchen Tour

MANCHESTER, NH – The Palace Theatres’ Kitchen Tour, presented with additional support from Granite State Cabinetry, will return for its 17th year on June 2.

The event, a self-guided tour, which will this year feature beautiful kitchens in Bedford, Goffstown and Hooksett, serves as the organization’s largest annual fundraiser.



On the day of the tour, registration begins at 9:30 a.m. at Granite State Cabinetry, 384 Route 101 in Bedford and homes remain open until 4 p.m.

Tickets, $55 if purchased in advance or $65 on the day of the event, are available through the Palace Theatre Box Office by calling (603) 668-5588 or visiting palacetheatre.org. All tickets include lunch offered at and generously provided by Baron’s Major Brands in Manchester.



“Our annual Kitchen Tour event is beloved by the community, and we’re grateful for the support it receives from our members, patrons and many sponsors,” said Peter Ramsey, president and CEO of the Palace Theatres. “The event provides an opportunity for friends and family members to enjoy a wonderful day out together, but it’s also crucial to our fundraising efforts.”

As an award-winning, non-profit arts organization that hosts its own professional company, youth and teen programs as well as presenting acts, proceeds from the Kitchen Tour support important professional and youth theatre programming.