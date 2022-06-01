June 2-5: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
THURSDAY, JUNE 2
- Eric Lindberg / Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm
- J-Lo / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Dave Zangri / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm
- Hey Dana / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Sean Coleman / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm
- Ralph Allen / T-Bones (Bedford) / 7pm
FRIDAY, JUNE 3
- John Chouinard / The Hill Bar and Grill at McIntyre (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Chris Chronopoulos / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm
- Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Jordan Quinn / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Rob & Jody / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Kick / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm
- Wired For Sound / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, JUNE 4
- Acoustic Jam / Area 23 (Concord) / 2pm
- Austin McCarthy / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Paul Gormely / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Gerry Beaudoin / Hermano’s (Concord) / 6:30pm
- EXP Band / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm
- Jonny Friday / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- The Bar Hoppers / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Pop Farmers / Pasta Loft (Milford) / 8:30pm
SUNDAY, JUNE 5
- Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Dave Clark Jr. / Elm Street House of Pizza (Manchester) / 2pm
- Dakota Smart / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 3pm
- Bob Pratte / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 3:30pm
- Joannie Cicatelli / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
FNC at the Rex – LENNY CLARKE / June 3rd at 7:30pm
Legendary Boston Comedian Lenny Clarke is back on the road with his “No holds barred” stand up comedy tour! Lenny was featured in the Dennis Leary FX show RESCUE ME and has also been in some great comedy movies; There’s Something about Mary, Fever Pitch, Stuck on You and Me, Myself and Irene to name just a few! Lenny Clarke spent several years as the host of the open-mike nights at the famous Ding Ho comedy Club in Cambridge, MA and has traveled the world as a stand-up comic. His comedic abilities captured the attention of Rodney Dangerfield, who gave him his first big break, casting him in Nothin’ Goes Right. He and Dangerfield also worked together years later on Meet Wally Sparks.
COMPAQ BIG BAND / June 5th at 2:00pm
Authentic 20-piece big band, check out the internationally acclaimed Compaq Big Band. They’ve kept New England swingin’ since 1975, with a big band repertoire that begins with honoring the classics from the 30s and 40s as performed by the bands of Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, and other greats. We balance instrumental charts and horn features with vocal numbers such as those popularized by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Bobby Darin, Frankie Randall, Nancy Wilson, Diane Schuur, and many more.
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL / June 3-26 (mainstage)
A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances – this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal! Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
ROBERT DIONNE – AN AFTERNOON OF BROADWAY / June 12th at 2pm (Studio Theatre)
Robert’s ever so popular Interactive Broadway Cabaret returns to The Majestic Studio Stage! Join us for all of your favorite Broadway tunes from the classics through today. Listen, sing-a-long, or tap your feet to this great community music event. Robert will also be joined by a few of your Majestic favorite soloists who will do brief “guest appearances”.
JOCELYN DUFORD’S ALPHABET BROADWAY CABARET / June 18th at 7pm (Studio Theatre)
Jocelyn Duford brings us her acclaimed one-woman show “ABC: Alphabet Broadway Cabaret”. Featuring a musical theater song for each letter of the alphabet; ABC is at times hilarious & poignant as Jocelyn changes wigs, costumes & characters while showcasing the talent and artistry she is known for.
FEATURED EVENTS:
QUEEN CITY IMPROV. / June 2nd at 7:30pm / Hatbox Theatre (Concord)
Queen City Improv is Manchester’s finest improv troupe, and they’re bringing their act to the Capital City! Join QCI as they perform a night of goofs, gaffes, and laughs through a never before seen show-every night! Improvisational theater is made up on the spot, which means the games are planned but the scenes stories are not! What will they come up with next? Join us to find out! www.hatboxnh.com
COMEDY BENEFIT: Drew Dunn and Paul Landwehr / June 3rd at 7pm / Stark Mill Brewing Company (Manchester)
A pair of local standups featured: Drew Dunn and Paul Landwehr entertain in support of
Game Plan Sports, an organization that helps young athletes with strength and conditioning programs. Dunn is a past winner of comedy competitions in Boston, Seattle and Burbank. Landwehr has appeared on NPR and Tupelo Night of Comedy. Tickets at www.GamePlanSportsNH.org
EXHIBIT: THE PEOPLE’S SCULPTOR: THE LIFE AND WORKS OF JOHN ROGERS / Now through September / Millyard Museum (Manchester)
This Exhibit celebrates the art of American sculptor John Rogers, who came to Manchester in 1850, and explores the influence that Manchester had on Rogers’ life and work. Presented by the Manchester Historic Association at the Millyard Museum. Call
603-622-7531 or visit www.manchesterhistoric.org/millyard-museum
