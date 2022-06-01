June 2-5: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

Eric Lindberg / Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

J-Lo / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Dave Zangri / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Hey Dana / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Sean Coleman / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Ralph Allen / T-Bones (Bedford) / 7pm

FRIDAY, JUNE 3

John Chouinard / The Hill Bar and Grill at McIntyre (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chris Chronopoulos / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Rob & Jody / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Kick / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

Wired For Sound / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JUNE 4

Acoustic Jam / Area 23 (Concord) / 2pm

Austin McCarthy / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Paul Gormely / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Gerry Beaudoin / Hermano’s (Concord) / 6:30pm

EXP Band / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm

Jonny Friday / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

The Bar Hoppers / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Pop Farmers / Pasta Loft (Milford) / 8:30pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Dave Clark Jr. / Elm Street House of Pizza (Manchester) / 2pm

Dakota Smart / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 3pm

Bob Pratte / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 3:30pm

Joannie Cicatelli / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last minute changes.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC at the Rex – LENNY CLARKE / June 3rd at 7:30pm

Legendary Boston Comedian Lenny Clarke is back on the road with his “No holds barred” stand up comedy tour! Lenny was featured in the Dennis Leary FX show RESCUE ME and has also been in some great comedy movies; There’s Something about Mary, Fever Pitch, Stuck on You and Me, Myself and Irene to name just a few! Lenny Clarke spent several years as the host of the open-mike nights at the famous Ding Ho comedy Club in Cambridge, MA and has traveled the world as a stand-up comic. His comedic abilities captured the attention of Rodney Dangerfield, who gave him his first big break, casting him in Nothin’ Goes Right. He and Dangerfield also worked together years later on Meet Wally Sparks.

COMPAQ BIG BAND / June 5th at 2:00pm

Authentic 20-piece big band, check out the internationally acclaimed Compaq Big Band. They’ve kept New England swingin’ since 1975, with a big band repertoire that begins with honoring the classics from the 30s and 40s as performed by the bands of Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie, Duke Ellington, and other greats. We balance instrumental charts and horn features with vocal numbers such as those popularized by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Bobby Darin, Frankie Randall, Nancy Wilson, Diane Schuur, and many more.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL / June 3-26 (mainstage)

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances – this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal! Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

ROBERT DIONNE – AN AFTERNOON OF BROADWAY / June 12th at 2pm (Studio Theatre)

Robert’s ever so popular Interactive Broadway Cabaret returns to The Majestic Studio Stage! Join us for all of your favorite Broadway tunes from the classics through today. Listen, sing-a-long, or tap your feet to this great community music event. Robert will also be joined by a few of your Majestic favorite soloists who will do brief “guest appearances”.

JOCELYN DUFORD’S ALPHABET BROADWAY CABARET / June 18th at 7pm (Studio Theatre)

Jocelyn Duford brings us her acclaimed one-woman show “ABC: Alphabet Broadway Cabaret”. Featuring a musical theater song for each letter of the alphabet; ABC is at times hilarious & poignant as Jocelyn changes wigs, costumes & characters while showcasing the talent and artistry she is known for.

FEATURED EVENTS:

QUEEN CITY IMPROV. / June 2nd at 7:30pm / Hatbox Theatre (Concord)

Queen City Improv is Manchester’s finest improv troupe, and they’re bringing their act to the Capital City! Join QCI as they perform a night of goofs, gaffes, and laughs through a never before seen show-every night! Improvisational theater is made up on the spot, which means the games are planned but the scenes stories are not! What will they come up with next? Join us to find out! www.hatboxnh.com

COMEDY BENEFIT: Drew Dunn and Paul Landwehr / June 3rd at 7pm / Stark Mill Brewing Company (Manchester)

A pair of local standups featured: Drew Dunn and Paul Landwehr entertain in support of

Game Plan Sports, an organization that helps young athletes with strength and conditioning programs. Dunn is a past winner of comedy competitions in Boston, Seattle and Burbank. Landwehr has appeared on NPR and Tupelo Night of Comedy. Tickets at www.GamePlanSportsNH.org

EXHIBIT: THE PEOPLE’S SCULPTOR: THE LIFE AND WORKS OF JOHN ROGERS / Now through September / Millyard Museum (Manchester)

This Exhibit celebrates the art of American sculptor John Rogers, who came to Manchester in 1850, and explores the influence that Manchester had on Rogers’ life and work. Presented by the Manchester Historic Association at the Millyard Museum. Call

603-622-7531 or visit www.manchesterhistoric.org/millyard-museum

