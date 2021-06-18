June 19: St. Nicholas annual Lamb BBQ and Food Fest

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – St. Nicholas invites everyone to its one-day annual Lamb BBQ and Food Fest on June 19 from 11:30-5 p.m.

This year the twist is that you can pre-order/take-out as a way to keep everyone safe. But the menu includes all the traditional Greek favorites you have come to love and enjoy! (But some popular dishes are already selling out.)

Click here to pre-order.

Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church is located at 1168 Bridge St. in Manchester, NH.