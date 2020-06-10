June 19 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 54 new positive cases with 18 in Manchester; 7 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, June 10, 2020, DHHS announced 54 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,178 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 72 percent being female and 28 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (21), Merrimack (4), Rockingham (4), and Sullivan (3) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (18) and Nashua (4).

Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 500 (10 percent) of 5,178 cases. Two of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

4 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, under 60 years of age

1 male resident of Rockingham County, 60 years of age and older



Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 10, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,178 Recovered 3,585 (69%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 301 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,292 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 500 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 81 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 89,907 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 14,532 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 29,295 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,183 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,825

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/3 6/4 6/5 6/6 6/7 6/8 6/9 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 578 782 268 372 610 531 345 498 LabCorp 831 346 381 365 318 109 303 379 Quest Diagnostics 926 665 580 533 378 558 234 553 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 273 411 280 209 198 83 61 216 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 177 311 44 35 233 301 n/a** 184 Other Laboratory* 28 24 20 21 31 10 16 21 Total 2,813 2,539 1,573 1,535 1,768 1,592 959 1,826 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/3 6/4 6/5 6/6 6/7 6/8 6/9 Daily Average LabCorp 34 30 27 24 11 0 1 18 Quest Diagnostics 274 294 253 247 45 239 272 232 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 16 16 24 29 7 0 23 16 Other Laboratory* 6 8 8 16 6 4 4 7 Total 330 348 312 316 69 243 300 274

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.