June 19: 3rd-Annual Queen City Pride Festival at Arms Park

MANCHESTER, NH – Get ready for this year’s Queen City Pride Festival at Arms Park along the riverfront June 19 from noon to 6 p.m.

Queen City Pride celebrates, unifies and fortifies the LGBTQ+ community of New Hampshire. Queen City Pride values the dignity and worth of all people and works to create and maintain institutions that fully realize this value. We value and celebrate the rich cultural and historical heritage of the LGBTQ+ community. It is our belief that promoting, celebrating, and achieving inclusion, diversity and equity is key to the mission and vision of Queen City Pride.

The Queen City Pride Festival is an annual celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in the Granite State!

This is the city’s 3rd Annual Pride Festival, a day to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Manchester and throughout the Granite State. Beginning in 2018, the City of Manchester officially recognized June as Pride month. It was a momentous occasion in embracing and recognizing the community’s contributions to Manchester and a step in building awareness on the challenges and struggles that have been and are still being endured.

This year, we’ve focused our efforts on increasing education, awareness, and inclusivity for the youth population and transgender community. Many of whom have been cast aside, embarrassed, and stripped of rights more than the other members of our queer community. We must recognize the daily struggles they continue to endure and be there to support them. Ask them if they want a HUG. Ask them to tell you their story, if they are comfortable doing so. Learn. Share. Show compassion. Be willing to take time to connect with at least one other person you may not know.

It is also important to recognize that June 19th is an important holiday –Juneteenth. A celebration of the black community and culture that we are blessed to have around us. Juneteenth and Pride are times to recognize and celebrate the contributions these underserved populations have contributed to society and our daily life, while also acknowledging that there is much more work required to achieve equity for black and queer people. Today, we celebrate with each other. We support and encourage attendance at the Juneteenth celebration here in Manchester and at other events across the country.

The event is free to the public. Pre-registration is available, but not required. This is to assist in planning for attendees. Masks are not required but encouraged. Proof of vaccination is not required.

Event speakers, from left: Erica Allen, PFlag President; Dr. Chris Matthews, SNHU; Rochester City Councilor Palana Belken; Hershey Hirschkop, Seacoast Outright; Manny Content, Manchester Police Commission.

The Festival includes

Live painting with local artists

drag performances featuring Chevelle Brooks

speakers including keynote speaker Erica Allen (PFlag NH President)

a youth tent with pronoun pins and helpful resources

Drag Queen Story hour hosted by Chi Chi Marvel

outdoor games

a scavenger hunt

food trucks featuring Playa Bowls Manchester

queer/ally vendors

resource groups from across the state

Granite Base Camp mobile archery unit

Thrive Outdoors activities for youth

biergarten showcasing beer, wine, Pride Punch Cocktail, Trans-tini and special brews from Great North Ale Works and ToShare Brewing

The event is sponsored through strong partnerships with our local businesses and community, including: Madear’s Southern Eatery & Bakery, YWCA, Trek Bikes, All-Nutrient Organic Hair Care, AmeriHealth, Bangor Savings Bank, ELA ONE, Factory on Willow, Playa Bowls Manchester, Sandler Property Management, SNHU and the Bookery.

This in-person event will follow CDC Safe Practices.

For more information: QueenCityPrideNH.org

Or contact: info@queencitypridenh.org