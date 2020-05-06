June 18: NH Magazine’s Best of NH Party at YOUR House

Due to the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic, we will be unable to stage our usual live event this year. That being said, we still have big plans to celebrate the excellence of all our winners.

We hope you’ll make plans to join us for the Best of NH Party at YOUR House, presented by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, on Thursday, June 18. That’s right, we’re moving the party to Facebook Live, so you can party in the comfort of your own home via computer, pad or smartphone. Along with a full hour of entertainment and surprises from some of the state’s biggest performers and celebrities, we’ll provide special recognition of our winners, exciting contests, prizes and fun starting at 7 p.m.

This year’s party may be different from previous years, but it will still provide nonstop entertainment and a chance to be in the know about the best food, drink and fun the state has to offer. Viewers can win gift certificates and incentives to plan a Best of NH victory lap around the state when businesses reopen. The final prize of the event will be an all-inclusive week’s vacation for four at Squam Lake, provided by RDC Resort.

RSVP and let us know that you plan to watch and stay up to date with party details as they emerge.

New Hampshire Magazine is proud to partner with CASA of New Hampshire again for the 2020 event.

During our Facebook Live event on Thursday, June 18, CASA will have a chance to explain the important work they do and invite more involvement.

And with the struggles being endured by so many of the restaurants who would normally be serving their best to our guests, we will be raising funds for an emergency program designed to assist servers, bartenders and kitchen workers who have been devastated by the stay-at-home orders designed to get us all back to work (and play) as soon as possible.