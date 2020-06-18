June 18 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 17 new positive cases with 7 in Manchester; 1 death reported

Thursday, June 18, 2020 NH Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 in NH: Latest news and updates, Government 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

CONCORD, NH – Thursday, June 18, 2020, DHHS announced 17 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,450 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 82 percent being female and 18 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2), Rockingham (2), Belknap (1), Grafton (1), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (3).

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 533 (10 percent) of 5,450 cases. Two of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced 1 additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

  • 1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire 

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 18, 2020, 9 a.m.) 

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,450
Recovered 4,140 (80%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 331 (6%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases 979
Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 533 (10%)
Current Hospitalizations 54
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 103,725
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 16,848
Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 31,191
Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 978
Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,650

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 6/18/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths
Bedford Hills Center Genesis 26 23 0 0
Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 53 23 5 12
Birch Hill 38 26 0 15
Courville Manchester 15 14 1 6
Crestwood Center Milford 53 28 0 14
Greenbriar Nashua 76 33 3 19
Hillsborough County Nursing Home 112 43 0 20
Holy Cross Manchester 16 8 0 1
Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester 38 15 0 4
Salemhaven 44 14 0 10
Villa Crest Manchester 54 45 1 14

 

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths
All American Assisted Living Londonderry (closed 6/9/2020) 15 16 2
Aurora Assisted Living Derry (closed 6/6/2020) 38 17 10
Bedford Falls (closed 6/6/2020) 40 21 11
Bellamy Fields Dover (closed 5/16/2020) 35 13 10
Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (closed 5/29/2020 0 8 0
Community Bridges Belmont (closed 6/9/2020) 2 7 0
Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0
Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1
Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0
Greystone Farm at Salem 9 3 0
Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16
Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25
Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7
Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1
Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0
Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9
Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23
Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21
Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
Testing Laboratory 6/11 6/12 6/13 6/14 6/15 6/16 6/17 Daily Average
NH Public Health Laboratories 316 97 286 101 188 148 219 194
LabCorp 518 297 290 337 249 271 382 335
Quest Diagnostics 838 845 501 695 501 313 675 624
Mako Medical n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 660 n/a 660
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 122 327 354 315 43 117 166 206
Other NH Hospital Laboratory 392 33 8 191 365 270 n/a** 210
Other Laboratory* 6 26 3 10 41 24 28 20
Total 2,192 1,625 1,442 1,649 1,387 1,804 1,470 1,653
Antibody Laboratory Tests
Testing Laboratory 6/11 6/12 6/13 6/14 6/15 6/16 6/17 Daily Average
LabCorp 21 32 31 34 0 2 1 17
Quest Diagnostics 281 327 256 75 203 269 224 234
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 29 32 36 3 0 23 18 20
Other Laboratory* 21 4 14 0 2