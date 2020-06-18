June 18 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 17 new positive cases with 7 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – Thursday, June 18, 2020, DHHS announced 17 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,450 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 82 percent being female and 18 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2), Rockingham (2), Belknap (1), Grafton (1), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (3).

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 533 (10 percent) of 5,450 cases. Two of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced 1 additional death related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 18, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,450 Recovered 4,140 (80%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 331 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 979 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 533 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 54 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 103,725 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 16,848 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 31,191 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 978 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,650

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

New Hampshire Institutions Associated with COVID-19 Outbreak (as of 6/18/2020)

Current COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Under Investigation Deaths Bedford Hills Center Genesis 26 23 0 0 Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 53 23 5 12 Birch Hill 38 26 0 15 Courville Manchester 15 14 1 6 Crestwood Center Milford 53 28 0 14 Greenbriar Nashua 76 33 3 19 Hillsborough County Nursing Home 112 43 0 20 Holy Cross Manchester 16 8 0 1 Mt. Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Manchester 38 15 0 4 Salemhaven 44 14 0 10 Villa Crest Manchester 54 45 1 14

Closed COVID-19 Outbreaks Resident Cases Staff Cases Deaths All American Assisted Living Londonderry (closed 6/9/2020) 15 16 2 Aurora Assisted Living Derry (closed 6/6/2020) 38 17 10 Bedford Falls (closed 6/6/2020) 40 21 11 Bellamy Fields Dover (closed 5/16/2020) 35 13 10 Clipper Harbor Genesis Portsmouth (closed 5/29/2020 0 8 0 Community Bridges Belmont (closed 6/9/2020) 2 7 0 Community Resources for Justice Transitional Housing Manchester (5/18/2020) 16 4 0 Crotched Mountain (4/20/2020) 3 12 1 Easterseals – Manchester (5/16/2020) 45 70 0 Greystone Farm at Salem 9 3 0 Hackett Hill Genesis Manchester (6/5/2020) 56 16 16 Hanover Hill Manchester (5/26/2020) 79 60 25 Huntington Nashua (5/8/2020) 23 19 7 Institute for Professional Practice, Inc (4/21/2020) 2 6 1 Kimi Nichols Center Plaistow (6/10/2020) 3 6 0 Mountain Ridge Genesis Franklin (6/18/2020) 49 2 9 Ridgewood Genesis Bedford (6/18/2020) 64 23 23 Pleasant Valley Derry (5/27/2020) 87 29 21 Salem Woods (5/18/2020) 23 26 10

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS