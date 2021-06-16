June 17 Reunion Concert: The Youngsters and Decatur Creek at The Rex to benefit 10,000 Candles for NH

MANCHESTER, NH – The Youngsters, a well-known Manchester classic rock trio, come together with folk legends Decatur Creek at The Rex Theatre on 6/17 @ 7:30 p.m. in support of 10,000 Candles for New Hampshire. Tickets are only $20 to help support the cause and are available through the Palace Theatre box office.

The Youngsters, from left, Chris Williams, TJ Murphy and Jeff Guild.

The Youngsters formed at West High School in 1980 around their common love of Neil Young music and the music of that era. Forty-one years later, Neil is still making music and so are the Youngsters. Chris Williams, Jeff Guild, and TJ Murphy form the core of the Youngsters as it was in Chris’s bedroom studio that first long summer night when the Youngsters were born.

As the years go rolling by, each Youngster has continued to pursue his music as individuals. When they come together they bring an experience crafted over a multiple decade span showing their love for music and for the band. 10,000 Candles for New Hampshire is an event that builds strong community around those who grieve for loved ones lost to addiction and suicide. We remember the loved ones separate from their struggles in this life.

