June 17 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 73 new positive cases with 26 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, DHHS announced 73 new positive test results for COVID-19, approximately 75 percent of which were associated with recurring testing of residents and staff at three long term care facilities experiencing an outbreak. Of the 73 new cases, 19 were not associated with a long term care facility. There have now been 5,436 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 70 percent being female and 30 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (30), Rockingham (4), Cheshire (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (26) and Nashua (11).

Ten new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 531 (10%) of 5,436 cases. Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

3 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 17, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,436 Recovered 4,104 (75%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 330 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,002 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 531 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 56 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 101,984 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 16,599 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 30,998 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,011 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,650

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/10 6/11 6/12 6/13 6/14 6/15 6/16 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 101 316 97 286 101 188 148 177 LabCorp 408 518 297 290 337 249 271 339 Quest Diagnostics 954 838 845 501 695 501 313 664 Mako Medical (LTCF serial surveillance protocol) n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 660 660 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 215 122 327 354 315 43 117 213 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 239 392 33 8 191 365 n/a** 205 Other Laboratory* 25 6 26 3 10 41 24 19 Total 1,942 2,192 1,625 1,442 1,649 1,387 1,533 1,681 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/10 6/11 6/12 6/13 6/14 6/15 6/16 Daily Average LabCorp 45 21 32 31 34 0 2 24 Quest Diagnostics 266 281 327 256 75 203 269 240 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 30 29 32 36 3 0 23 22 Other Laboratory* 11 21 4 14 0 2 20 10 Total 352 352 395 337 112 205 314 295

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not

already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.