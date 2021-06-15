June 17 & 18: Requity Labs presents ‘Repair & Renew,” exploring the work of social equity and community resilience

“I hope what we accomplish is starting to build an annual reflective action and learning event where scholarship, practice, and impact can be brought together.” – Professor Loretta Brady

MANCHESTER, NH – Located on the campus of Saint Anselm College, Requity Labs is “a dynamic research center and consultancy established to translate social equity research into practices that make organizations resilient and that result in equitable community impact.” The newest addition to their “Thrive Accelerator” programming is Repair and Renew, a two-day conference intended to cultivate an engaged community and creative arts-informed program to inspire equity work.

“Currently there are no intentionally designed academic, community, and industry-focused conferences, yet these are the places where diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) ‘work’ is being done, so it seemed like there was a need to create a space where that can begin happening within a community of scholars and practitioners who are engaging social equity and community resilience in their various work,” says Brady.

The conference focuses on the intersection of community, corporate, social and academic leaders, “sharing key lessons of exploring and implementing DEIB transformation.” Virtual Events will include a play reading on Thursday June 17 followed by day-long conference and workshop sessions Friday June 18 (see more below).

Keynote presenter, former Boston Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Atyia Martin, Founder and CEO of All ACES Inc., will inspire attendees to “explore DEIB transformation throughout companies, homes and communities”

“I would love to see this develop into an annual event that raises the scholarship, the effectiveness, and the science-based implementation of social equity and community resilience work in our region. One thing I can do to help that is create space within the academy for these kinds of sessions,” says Brady.

“Too often the practitioner and applied learning that draws from cognitive science, change management, and inclusion is not valued within academia, and yet that is where the work to understand what actually works is happening. And there, too, where the research work is happening isn’t always being informed by those who others see the work as being ‘for’ rather than ‘with’ (or it’s seen as service instead of as repair),” says Brady.

“What we can accomplish is providing a regular meeting for those who lead others, who engage DEIB work, or lead civic and community wellbeing work,” she adds. “I want those individuals to see this, learn with and support each other in the work of social transformation and social renewal that it seems our companies, our communities, and our systems need.”

Requity Labs Repair and Renew Conference

June 17, 2021 1 p.m. – June 18, 2021 4 p.m.

