June 16 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 27 new positive cases with 8 in Manchester; 6 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, DHHS announced 27 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,364 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Please note that 8 previously announced cases have been determined to be out of state residents and have been removed from the case count. Of those with complete information, all are adults with 50 percent being female and 50 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (6), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), and Cheshire (2) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (8) and Nashua (8).

Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 521 (10 percent) of 5,364 cases. Two of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has announced 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, under 60 years of age

3 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

2 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

DHHS has also issued visitation guidance to help long-term care facilities safely resume family visits. The guidance can be accessed at https://www.dhhs.nh.gov/dphs/cdcs/covid19/documents/ltcf-visitation-06132020.pdf.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 16, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,364 Recovered 4,067 (76%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 326 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 971 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 521 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 62 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 100,086 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 16,285 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 30,791 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 304 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,600

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/9 6/10 6/11 6/12 6/13 6/14 6/15 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 345 101 316 97 286 101 188 205 LabCorp 303 408 518 297 290 337 249 343 Quest Diagnostics 234 954 838 845 501 695 501 653 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 61 215 122 327 354 315 43 205 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 307 239 392 33 8 191 n/a** 195 Other Laboratory* 16 25 6 26 3 10 41 18 Total 1,266 1,942 2,192 1,625 1,442 1,649 1,022 1,591 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/9 6/10 6/11 6/12 6/13 6/14 6/15 Daily Average LabCorp 1 45 21 32 31 34 0 23 Quest Diagnostics 272 266 281 327 256 75 203 240 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 23 30 29 32 36 3 0 22 Other Laboratory* 4 11 21 4 14 0 2 8 Total 300 352 352 395 337 112 205 293

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not

already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.