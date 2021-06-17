June 16 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 25 positive results with 5 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, DHHS announced 25 new positive test results for COVID-19. Today’s results include 20 people who tested positive by PCR test and 5 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 269 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are six individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 42% being female and 58% being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (5), Rockingham (4), Belknap (2), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (2), Carroll (1), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (5) and Nashua (3). The county of residence is being determined for two new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

There are currently 18 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 99,196 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated June 15, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 99,196 Recovered 97,563 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,364 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 269 Current Hospitalizations 18

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.