June 16 – Ideas on Tap: Real or Fake? Making Our Way in Post-Fact America

Join us on Tuesday evening for our first-ever virtual Ideas on Tap, our popular series of “pint-sized conversations about big ideas.”

Real or Fake?

Finding Our Way in Post-Fact America

Tuesday, June 16 at 6 p.m. on Zoom

Misinformation, disinformation, and political rhetoric are not new, but is this more acute today than in the past? We are overwhelmed by information and the inexhaustible number of news sources that bring it to us. In this program, we’ll look at the impact of “fake news” and how we as citizens can remain educated, thoughtful, discerning consumers of information.

This online event will be taking place via Zoom (if you’ve already registered, please share with friends). Since the current pandemic keeps us from gathering in a local pub, BYOB!

Program brought to you by NH Humanities.