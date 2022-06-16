June 16-19: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

THURSDAY, JUNE 16th

Chad Lamarsh / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Jordan Quinn / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Jess Olson Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Becca Myari / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, JUNE 17th

Chris Cavanaugh / The Hill Bar & Grill at McIntyre (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Sean McCarthy / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jordan Quinn / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Jodee Frawlee / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Two Towns Duo / Derryfield (Manchester) / 6pm

Tim Kierstead / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Molly’s Tavern (New Boston) / 7pm

Andrew North & The Rangers / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JUNE 18th

Kevin Horan / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

John Chouinard / The Hill Bar & Grill at McIntyre (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Eric Lindberg Duo / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Off Duty Angels Trio / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 6pm

Lisa Marie & All Shook Up / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm

Best Not Broken / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats / Angel City Music Hall (Manchester) 7pm

Martin and Kelly / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 19th

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

21 st and 1 st / Molly’s Tavern (New Boston) / 1pm

Mark Lapointe / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 2pm

Pete Peterson / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

Liz Ridgely / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes.

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469





JOCELYN DUFORD’S ALPHABET BROADWAY CABARET / June 18th at 7pm (Studio Theatre)

Jocelyn Duford brings us her acclaimed one-woman show “ABC: Alphabet Broadway Cabaret”. Featuring a musical theater song for each letter of the alphabet; ABC is at times hilarious & poignant as Jocelyn changes wigs, costumes & characters while showcasing the talent and artistry she is known for. Mention “The Morning Show” and get $10 tickets if purchased before 5pm on Friday, June 17th.

BIG – THE MUSICAL / July 8-17 (Derry Opera House)

The classic 1987 motion picture fantasy bursts onto the stage in the unforgettable theatrical experience. Featuring a witty, moving, and insightful book and a dazzling, energetic, heartfelt, contemporary score. Josh Baskin is sick of being an awkward kid. At a carnival, he makes a wish to the Zoltar machine to become “big.” To his shock, his wish is granted. After an understandably awkward beginning, Josh is forced to do “adult” things, like getting a job and a girlfriend. In the end, he discovers that there’s much more to being an adult than he bargained for and learns that we must all grow up at our own pace, in our own time.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

FNC at the Rex – Tony V and James Dorsey / June 17th at 7:30pm

Tony V started his stand-up comedy career in 1982 after attending several shows at Boston’s prestigious Comedy Connection. He wandered in one night, quite by accident, looking for a little stress relief from a high pressure job as a case worker at the Somerville Mental Health Center. Tony was working his way toward a Masters degree in social work having graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a B.S. in Psychology. It was not long after that he took to the stage himself. Tony’s street wise humor tempered with a genuine feel for the human condition quickly propelled him to headliner status on the national comedy club circuit.

BRUBECK BROTHERS QUARTER / June 18th at 7:30pm

Chris and Dan Brubeck have been making music together practically all their lives. Drummer Dan and bassist, trombonist, and composer Chris cut their first record together in 1966—nearly a half-century ago. They’ve subsequently played a variety of styles in a number of different groups, as well as with their father, jazz giant Dave Brubeck, and with their own Brubeck Brothers Quartet. With Dan and Chris as the foundation, guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb, complete this dynamic quartet.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

LEGALLY BLONDE – THE MUSICAL / June 3-26 (mainstage)

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances – this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal! Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.

PALACE THEATRE’S “QUEEN CITY GARDENS” TOUR / June 18th 10am-3pm

Join us for the Palace Theatre’s 3rd Annual Garden Tour on Saturday, June 18th, 2022! Expand your love for the outdoors by spending a delightful day on a self-guided, self-paced Garden Tour featuring several private gardens in Manchester with special stops along the way. Registration is from 9:30 AM- 12:00 PM at Demers Garden Center in Manchester. Tour is from 10:00 AM-3:00 PM. Tickets available.

FEATURED EVENTS:

ART EXHIBIT: From the Ground Up / McLane Center (Concord) / Through June 29th

McLane Center is pleased to announce a new art exhibit on display: From the Ground Up – A Forester’s View. Ingeborg Seaboyer is a lifelong resident of Derry, New Hampshire. Her art education has stretched from Pinkerton Academy to the University of New Hampshire to the Manchester Institute of Arts & Sciences (now the New Hampshire Institute of Art) where she began to explore pen and ink drawing in 1993. A forester with the State of New Hampshire Division of Forests and Lands, her drawing has turned into something of a second career. Her works draw on her lifetime in fields and forests of New England; truly viewing those rural landscapes from the ground up. She is a founding member of the Derry Area Artists Collaborative and her work can be viewed at www.derryareaartists.com .

NATURE: ‘Spread Your Wings’ Days / Petals in the Pines (Canterbury) / Thursdays through August 18th

During “Spread Your Wings” days Petals in the Pines opens their Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom for discovery time and unstructured play. Make use of their Arbor Day-certified play areas . . . build a fort in the Mossy Messy Area, create a nature craft at the Indian Paintbrush Nature Art Area, water vegetables or look for worms in the Peter Rabbit Garden, or dress up like a fairy or gnome. They let the kids take the lead by doing what interests them the most in a safe and nurturing environment. Children of all ages, as young as infants, will enjoy their experience here. Pre-Paid Reservations Required. www.petalsinthepines.com/spread-your-wings

FESTIVAL: Queen City Pride Festival and Parade / Elm Street (Manchester) / June 18th at 10am

Queen City Pride’s First Annual Parade will be held on Saturday, June 18th. Visit their Festival location at Arms Park. Full schedule can be found at www.queencitypridenh.org

COMEDY: Scamps Comedy Productions / Murphy’s (Manchester) / June 18th at 8pm

Don’t miss the fantastic Mike Donovan on Saturday, June 18th. Boston Comedy Legend Donovan hasn’t lost his fastball since the days that his Johnny Most imitation and killer act captivated and delighted Boston audiences at the great Ding Ho Comedy Club, regarded as the birthplace of modern Boston Comedy. He appears with two top newcomers, Dan Donahue and Caroline Cooke. Tickets are $20 in advance or at the door (cash only). www.ScampsComedy.com

THEATRE: Harvey / Bedford Old Town Hall (Bedford) / June 17-19

Presented by Bedford Off Broadway. Elwood P. Dowd is an affable man who claims to have an unseen (and presumably imaginary) friend Harvey – whom Elwood describes as a six foot, three-and-one-half inch (192 cm) tall pooka resembling an anthropomorphic rabbit. Elwood introduces Harvey to everyone he meets. His social-climbing sister, Veta, increasingly finds his eccentric behavior embarrassing. She decides to have him committed to a sanitarium. When they arrive at the sanitarium, a comedy of errors ensues. www.bedfordoffbroadway.com

Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8am).