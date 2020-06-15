June 15 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 27 new positive cases with 12 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, June 15, 2020, DHHS announced 27 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,345 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 56 percent being female and 44 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (5), Rockingham (4), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (12) and Nashua (5).

Six new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 519 (10 percent) of 5,345 cases. Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 15, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,345 Recovered 4,041 (76%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 320 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 984 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 519 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 69 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 98,873 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 16,080 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 30,762 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 123 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,625

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 6/8 6/9 6/10 6/11 6/12 6/13 6/14 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 531 345 101 316 97 286 101 254 LabCorp 109 303 408 518 297 290 337 323 Quest Diagnostics 558 234 954 838 845 501 695 661 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 83 61 215 122 327 354 315 211 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 301 307 239 392 33 8 n/a** 213 Other Laboratory* 10 16 25 6 26 3 10 14 Total 1,592 1,266 1,942 2,192 1,625 1,442 1,458 1,645 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 6/8 6/9 6/10 6/11 6/12 6/13 6/14 Daily Average LabCorp 0 1 45 21 32 31 34 23 Quest Diagnostics 239 272 266 281 327 256 75 245 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 0 23 30 29 32 36 3 22 Other Laboratory* 4 4 11 21 4 14 0 8 Total 243 300 352 352 395 337 112 299

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.