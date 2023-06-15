June 15-18 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
Featured LIVE MUSIC:
THURSDAY, JUNE 15th
- Casey Roop / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Chris Lester / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Dave Zangri / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm
- Doug Thompson / T-Bones (Hudson) / 6pm
- Jordan Quinn / Pressed Café (Bedford) / 6pm
- Jeff Mrozek / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Andrea Paquin / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm
- Rob & Jody / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- Sean Coleman / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm
FRIDAY, JUNE 16th
- Ryan Gagne-Hall / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm
- John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ryan Williamson / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Dave Ayotte / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Mark Lapointe / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm
- Chad Lamarsh / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- Chris Taylor / Olympus Pizza (Manchester) / 7pm
- Radio Daze / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Horsefly Gulch / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- Howard Randall & Associates / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, JUNE 17th
- Don Severance / Big Kahunas (Hooksett) / 12pm
- Paul Driscoll / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Jess Olson / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm
- April Cushman / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Sam Hammerman / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Steve Haidaichuk / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Chris Cavanaugh / Firefly (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ralph Allen / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Brian Booth / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- The Ride / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Donaher / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- BJ Magoon & Driving Sideways / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Steve Daggett Band / Bonfire Country Club (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, JUNE 18th
- Steve Baker / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 12pm
- Brad Myrick / Colby Hill Inn (Henniker) / 3pm
- KOHA / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 3pm
- Lisa Marie / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 3pm
- Mark & Carl’s Unplugged Jukebox / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm
- Caylin Costello / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm
- Jonny Friday / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.
Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.
THURSDAY, JUNE 15th
FASTER PUSSYCAT / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
From the depths of the mid 80s LA Glam rock scene, a bunch of attitude driven, misguided youth brought to the surface their brand of alley cat rock. Not glam, not punk but somewhere in between, with an attitude and swagger all their own. Fronted by the king of sleaze himself, Taime Downe, Faster Pussycat was his baby assembled piece by piece, that would, not unlike Frankenstein, rapidly grow into a monster and take the scene by storm, whether it was ready for it or not! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
MARSHALL TUCKER BAND / Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
The Marshall Tucker Band came together as a young, hungry, and quite driven six-piece outfit in Spartanburg, South Carolina in 1972 and they’ve been in tune with tearing it up on live stages both big and small all across the globe ever since. The band’s mighty music catalog, consisting of more than 20 studio albums and a score of live releases, has racked up multi-platinum album sales many times over. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
FRIDAY, JUNE 16th
A TRIBUTE TO ROBIN WILLIAMS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Roger Kabler is THE premier Robin Williams Impersonator in the world. He not only looks like Robin but acts like, sounds like and has the same joy of performing that made Robin Williams the beloved, Iconic comedian that he was. All of this is brought together in the ultimate Robin Williams tribute. A wild, crazy, off the wall rollercoaster ride of all the memorable routines and Improvisation that made up a Robin Williams comedy Concert. So, hold onto your chairs and get ready for an incredible Comedic Bang. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
QUEEN CITY IMPROV. / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Queen City Improv is Manchester’s finest improv troupe, and they’re bringing their act to the Capital City! Join QCI as they perform a night of goofs, gaffes, and laughs through a never before seen show-every night! Improvisational theater is made up on the spot, which means the games are planned but the scenes stories are not! What will they come up with next? Join us to find out! www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315
A NIGHT OF ONE ACT PLAYS / Bedford Town Hall (Bedford) / through June 18 – DIRECT/x
Presented by Bedford Off Broadway. Plays include: Check Please (by Jonathan Rand). Dating can be hard. Especially when your date happens to be a raging kleptomaniac, or your grandmother’s bridge partner, or a mime. Check Please: Take 2 (by Jonathan Rand). Soon after their relationship ends, Guy and Girl are forced by their well-intentioned best friends to plunge back into the dating pool. Unfortunately that pool is filled with foot-reading psychics, frustrated polygamists, and extreme accountants. And pirates. But are the blind dates really that unbearable? Yes. Yes they are. Bob’s Date (by John Shanahan). It is the internal workings of the male mind which Bob’s Date takes as its subject. Anxious about a rendezvous with a woman, his first in over two years. Bob is ravaged by doubts and fears. www.bedfordoffbroadway.com
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through June 25 – DIRECT/x
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is one of the most enduring shows of all time and reimagines the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and his coat of many colors. This is a sung-through musical comedy with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Based on the Bible’s book of Genesis and originating from a cantata written for a school choir, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a much-loved family classic. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
SATURDAY, JUNE 17th
MARTIN BARRE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x
Martin Barre, Jethro Tull’s guitarist for over 43 years, celebrates the musical journey of Jethro Tull throughout the decades at his new show A Brief History of Tull. The show will feature a special visual presentation that, together with the music, highlights the 50 years of Jethro Tull musical career. LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
GRACE KELLY / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
An unequivocal musical prodigy, singer-saxophonist-songwriter-composer and band leader Grace Kelly has rocked the jazz world with sold-out concerts, 13 acclaimed albums and a resume that includes performing at the Hollywood Bowl and as part of the house band for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – all before reaching her mid-twenties. https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/ or 800-657-8774
NOT FADE AWAY BAND / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Not Fade Away Band performs Dead-Zeppelin: NFAB is ready to rock for this special event featuring Grateful Dead and Led Zeppelin mashups, all done in NFAB’s own style, with edgy improvisations and soulful vocals harmonies. Grab your tickets and come on along! NFAB strives to bring their audiences high energy, danceable versions of their favorite songs. Each show is a unique experience with a mix of Grateful Dead along with covers from various artists and select NFAB originals. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
AN EVENING WITH PAUL HODES and the BLUE BUDDHA BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
The Blue Buddha is a riotous night of old-fashioned rock ’n’roll…a full-tilt, high-energy mix of roots-flavored 100 Proof Originals, Americana, Blues and Psychedelia. Lead by guitar-slinging former Congressman Paul Hodes, The Blue Buddha Band quartet features Bassist Jon Gabay, Dean Rubine on Keyboards and first call New England drummer, Ed Raczka. The Band’s original sound fuses retro rock, roots and superb song-writing into a powerful blend. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
SUNDAY, JUNE 18th
DISCOVERING MAGIC / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / 2pm – DIRECT/x
This “mind-numbing, jaw-dropping, eye-opening” experience takes audiences on a guided tour of the impossible and the absurd. Using only the most ordinary of objects, accomplished actor, conjuror, puppeteer, storyteller, and award-winning performer Pinard brings the ordinary to life with the most surprising results. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315
Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!