June 14 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 29 positive results with 12 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, June 14, 2021, DHHS announced 29 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, June 13. Today’s results include 18 people who tested positive by PCR test and 11 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 45 cases from Friday, June 11 (32 by PCR test and 13 by antigen test), and 25 cases from Saturday, June 12 (13 by PCR test and 12 by antigen test). There are now 280 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are twenty-one individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 55% being female and 45% being male. The new cases reside in Strafford (17), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (15), Belknap (10), Merrimack (10), Rockingham (8), Carroll (4), Sullivan (4), Cheshire (3), and Coos (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (12) and Nashua (7). The county of residence is being determined for eight new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

1 male resident of Carroll County, fewer than 60 years of age

1 male resident of Coos County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 20 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 99,143 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

(updated June 14, 2021, 9:00 AM)

NH Persons with COVID-19 99,143 Recovered 97,500 (98%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,363 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 280 Current Hospitalizations 20

The most up-to-date laboratory testing data and positivity rates are available on the COVID-19 dashboards at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/dashboard/overview.

For more information, please visit the DHHS COVID-19 webpage at https://www.covid19.nh.gov/.