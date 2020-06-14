June 14 Manchester Emergency Operations Center update

MANCHESTER, NH – This week, the Manchester EOC has continued to monitor and respond to the spread of COVID-19, including:
- Conducting two mobile testing sites — one at a senior housing location (Varney School Apartments; 58 tested), and one in partnership with several community organizations in the area of Union and Spruce (59 tested). Partnering organizations included Centro Latino, St. Anne’s/St. Augustin’s Church, Hope Tabernacle, GSOP, Don Quijote Restaurant, and NeighborWorks Southern NH.
- Planning is underway for two additional mobile testing sites next week. These include the second day of testing at the Union and Spruce location on Thursday (6/18), and a testing site location in coordination with the organizers of the Juneteenth event and the YWCA on Friday (6/19). These tests will be offered by appointment only. If you are interested in being tested at either of these sites or want to explore other testing options, please call the Manchester Hotline (603-668-1547).
- The Manchester Hotline (603-668-1547) is operating Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for individuals seeking testing appointments, general questions related to COVID-19, and for assistance with basic needs, such as food. This week, the Hotline fielded approximately 100 incoming phone calls. Since beginning these services at the end of March 2020, 747 residents from 260 households have received some level of support with food, household supplies, and/or items for disease control such as thermometers and masks. In addition, the EOC has partnered with the Granite United Way Relief Fund to process 46 applications for financial assistance to-date. These financial resources are used to support rent/utility payments or purchasing other basic needs such as food and clothing.
- The Manchester EOC and the Manchester Health Department worked to finalize plans for reopening city buildings to the public. View a full list of scheduled openings here.
- The Manchester Health Department continues to proactively place weekly calls to long-term care facilities and childcare programs in the city, ensuring each facility has enough resources, including personal protective equipment. In addition, the staff at the Manchester Senior Services Department is reaching out to senior housing facilities.
- Consistently sent requests up to the State EOC for equipment and streamlined the PPE request process in coordination with the State EOC.
- The Manchester EOC is constantly monitoring the situation in our community as we start to flex open and make adjustments or plans to ensure everyone’s safety and compliance.
