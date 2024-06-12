June 13-16 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JUNE 13th

Chris Perkins / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Dave Clark / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Ryan Williamson / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

Jason Michelson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Kat Ivy / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Andrea Paquin / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm

Eddie Sands / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm

Dalton Sayball / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm

Johnny Angel / T-Bones (Hudson) / 6pm

Lewis Goodwin / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Pat Foley / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Kitchen Party / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Jamie Hughes / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 7pm

Matt Woods / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, JUNE 14th

Liz Ridgely / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Doug Thompson / The Hill Bar and Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Keith Crocker / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Dani Sven / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jamie Hughes / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Two Drink Minimum / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Lester / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Freddie Catalfo / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Ian Archibold / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Jordan / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Another Shot / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

The Ride / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Green Jelly, Inverter / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

FatBunny / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

River Sang Wild / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JUNE 15th

Dis n Dat / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Peter Pappas / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Joe Winslow / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Sam Hammerman / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ken Budka / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Chad Verbeck / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Brian Johnson Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Small Town Stranded / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Swipe Right Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Temple Mountain, Jam Tomorrow, The Turbo Cats / Terminus Underground (Nashua) / 8pm – COVER CHARGE

Surprise Solo Act / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Outside Help / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

The Regals / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Samantha Rose / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 16th – HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Joe McDonald / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

Chuck n John / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Dave Ayotte Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 4pm

Casey Roop / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Two Towns / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue's website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, JUNE 13th

TRANS-CANADA HIGHWAYMEN / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

The Trans-Canada Highwaymen (TCH) is a super group consisting of four guys who have known each other for decades and have all written songs that have contributed to Canadian culture. Everyone who has seen the show has been knocked out. Audiences get the opportunity to hear a setlist full of Can-Rock Classics as they laugh their heads off and put that energy into the TCH live shows. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

FRIDAY, JUNE 14th

FNC: TOM COTTER / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Comedian Tom Cotter has taken the comedy scene by storm since finishing as runner-up and becoming the Breakout Star from Season 7’s “America’s Got Talent.” He lost to a dog act, but don’t hold that against him; Tom was the first comedian ever to be a finalist on the show and was the highest-finishing human being on the show that year. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE SENIE HUNT PROJECT / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The Senie Hunt Project emerges as the culmination of an arduous journey, a blues rock band that has been patiently brewing in the depths of musical creation. Drawing inspiration from the titans of blues rock, such as the indomitable Stevie Ray Vaughn and the legendary Jimi Hendrix, as well as the soulful allure of southern rock and the profound essence of The Allman Brothers, this band encapsulates the essence of a genre steeped in emotion and introspection. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

New England-based Eagles tribute, ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE has been performing to sell-out crowds across the country for over twenty years. The standing ovations and thunderous applause emphasize that this group is the premier Eagles Tribute show in the USA. ATS has approached the Eagle’s catalog with reverence, and with painstaking detail, always striving for the most authentic reproduction of the sound and the spirit of the Eagles. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

42nd STREET / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through June 23 – DIRECT/x

Come along and listen to the lullaby of Broadway! 42nd Street celebrates Broadway and the magic of showbiz with wit, humor and pizzazz. At the height of the Great Depression, aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer comes to the big city from Allentown, PA and soon lands her first big job in the ensemble of a glitzy new Broadway show. Just before opening night, the leading lady breaks her ankle. Will Peggy be able to step in and become a star? www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, JUNE 15th

TED HERBERT STUDENT RECITAL / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / 10am – FREE EVENT

Join the Ted Herbert Music School for their end of school year Student Recital at the Majestic Studio Theatre. Students of all ages show off what they have been working on in their lessons. Free and open to the public. www.tedherbert.com or (603)669-7469

CANDLELIGHT: VIVALDI’S FOUR SEASONS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 6pm– DIRECT/x

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to audiences everywhere. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Vivaldi and More under the gentle glow of candlelight. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

CLUE: A WALKING MYSTERY / Capitol Center (Concord) / through June 16th – DIRECT/x

Enter the world of CLUE in the interactive & immersive experience, CLUE: A Walking Mystery. We need your help solving the case!🔍Can you crack the code of who killed Mr. Boddy in Concord, NH?

Figure out WHO did it, WHERE, & with WHAT! The recovered artifacts are still exactly as they were the evening Boddy Black was murdered all those years ago. The Butlers will welcome the detectives, hopeful that the players will discover once & for all who is the killer. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

UPCOMING EVENTS

SLEUTH / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / June 21-23 – DIRECT/x

Andrew Shaffer’s sublime thriller is a masterpiece of plots… cracking entertainment that will appeal to everyone. The ultimate game of cat and mouse is played out in a cozy English country house owned by celebrated mystery writer, Andrew Wyke. Invited guest Milo Tindle, a young rival who shares Wyke’s love for games, declares his intention to run off with Wyke’s wife. The two men devise an elaborate revenge/power game; through their style and cunning, the stakes continue to rise, leading to the play’s inexorable, heart-stopping finish. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!