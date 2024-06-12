June 13-16 Weekly Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, JUNE 13th
- Chris Perkins / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
- Dave Clark / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Ryan Williamson / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm
- Jason Michelson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm
- Joanie Cicatelli / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Kat Ivy / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm
- Andrea Paquin / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm
- Eddie Sands / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm
- Dalton Sayball / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm
- Johnny Angel / T-Bones (Hudson) / 6pm
- Lewis Goodwin / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Pat Foley / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm
- Kitchen Party / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- Jamie Hughes / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 7pm
- Matt Woods / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm
FRIDAY, JUNE 14th
- Liz Ridgely / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Doug Thompson / The Hill Bar and Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Keith Crocker / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Dani Sven / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Jamie Hughes / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Two Drink Minimum / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Chris Lester / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Freddie Catalfo / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ian Archibold / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Justin Jordan / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm
- Another Shot / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- The Ride / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Green Jelly, Inverter / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- FatBunny / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- River Sang Wild / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, JUNE 15th
- Dis n Dat / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm
- Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Chris Cavanaugh / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Peter Pappas / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Joe Winslow / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Sam Hammerman / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Ken Budka / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Chad Verbeck / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Paul Gormley / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Brian Johnson Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Small Town Stranded / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Swipe Right Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Temple Mountain, Jam Tomorrow, The Turbo Cats / Terminus Underground (Nashua) / 8pm – COVER CHARGE
- Surprise Solo Act / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm
- Outside Help / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- The Regals / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- Samantha Rose / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, JUNE 16th – HAPPY FATHER’S DAY!
- Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
- Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Joe McDonald / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm
- Chuck n John / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm
- Dave Ayotte Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 4pm
- Casey Roop / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
- Two Towns / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
THURSDAY, JUNE 13th
TRANS-CANADA HIGHWAYMEN / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
The Trans-Canada Highwaymen (TCH) is a super group consisting of four guys who have known each other for decades and have all written songs that have contributed to Canadian culture. Everyone who has seen the show has been knocked out. Audiences get the opportunity to hear a setlist full of Can-Rock Classics as they laugh their heads off and put that energy into the TCH live shows. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
FRIDAY, JUNE 14th
FNC: TOM COTTER / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Comedian Tom Cotter has taken the comedy scene by storm since finishing as runner-up and becoming the Breakout Star from Season 7’s “America’s Got Talent.” He lost to a dog act, but don’t hold that against him; Tom was the first comedian ever to be a finalist on the show and was the highest-finishing human being on the show that year. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
THE SENIE HUNT PROJECT / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
The Senie Hunt Project emerges as the culmination of an arduous journey, a blues rock band that has been patiently brewing in the depths of musical creation. Drawing inspiration from the titans of blues rock, such as the indomitable Stevie Ray Vaughn and the legendary Jimi Hendrix, as well as the soulful allure of southern rock and the profound essence of The Allman Brothers, this band encapsulates the essence of a genre steeped in emotion and introspection. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
New England-based Eagles tribute, ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE has been performing to sell-out crowds across the country for over twenty years. The standing ovations and thunderous applause emphasize that this group is the premier Eagles Tribute show in the USA. ATS has approached the Eagle’s catalog with reverence, and with painstaking detail, always striving for the most authentic reproduction of the sound and the spirit of the Eagles. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774
42nd STREET / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through June 23 – DIRECT/x
Come along and listen to the lullaby of Broadway! 42nd Street celebrates Broadway and the magic of showbiz with wit, humor and pizzazz. At the height of the Great Depression, aspiring chorus girl Peggy Sawyer comes to the big city from Allentown, PA and soon lands her first big job in the ensemble of a glitzy new Broadway show. Just before opening night, the leading lady breaks her ankle. Will Peggy be able to step in and become a star? www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
SATURDAY, JUNE 15th
TED HERBERT STUDENT RECITAL / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / 10am – FREE EVENT
Join the Ted Herbert Music School for their end of school year Student Recital at the Majestic Studio Theatre. Students of all ages show off what they have been working on in their lessons. Free and open to the public. www.tedherbert.com or (603)669-7469
CANDLELIGHT: VIVALDI’S FOUR SEASONS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 6pm– DIRECT/x
Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to audiences everywhere. Get your tickets now to discover the music of Vivaldi and More under the gentle glow of candlelight. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
CLUE: A WALKING MYSTERY / Capitol Center (Concord) / through June 16th – DIRECT/x
Enter the world of CLUE in the interactive & immersive experience, CLUE: A Walking Mystery. We need your help solving the case!🔍Can you crack the code of who killed Mr. Boddy in Concord, NH?
Figure out WHO did it, WHERE, & with WHAT! The recovered artifacts are still exactly as they were the evening Boddy Black was murdered all those years ago. The Butlers will welcome the detectives, hopeful that the players will discover once & for all who is the killer. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
UPCOMING EVENTS
SLEUTH / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / June 21-23 – DIRECT/x
Andrew Shaffer’s sublime thriller is a masterpiece of plots… cracking entertainment that will appeal to everyone. The ultimate game of cat and mouse is played out in a cozy English country house owned by celebrated mystery writer, Andrew Wyke. Invited guest Milo Tindle, a young rival who shares Wyke’s love for games, declares his intention to run off with Wyke’s wife. The two men devise an elaborate revenge/power game; through their style and cunning, the stakes continue to rise, leading to the play’s inexorable, heart-stopping finish. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
