June 12 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 46 new positive cases with 22 in Manchester; 7 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH –The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued the following update on the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

On Friday, June 12, 2020, DHHS announced 46 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 5,251 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 63% being female and 37% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (8), Merrimack (4), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (4), and Belknap (1) Counties and in the cities of Manchester (22) and Nashua (6). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 503 (10%) of 5,251 cases. This represents a decrease of one hospitalization overall from prior reports due to previously-reported hospitalized cases being removed from New Hampshire case counts after determining they were not New Hampshire residents. Nine of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced 7 additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

6 female residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Belknap County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (data updated June 12, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 5,251 Recovered 3,843 (73%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 315 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,093 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 503 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 76 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 93,956 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 15,236 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 30,516 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,268 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,825

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Testing Laboratory 6/5 6/6 6/7 6/8 6/9 6/10 6/11 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 268 372 610 531 345 101 316 363 LabCorp 381 365 318 109 303 408 518 343 Quest Diagnostics 580 533 378 558 234 954 838 582 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 280 209 198 83 61 215 122 167 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 44 35 233 301 307 239 n/a** 193 Other Laboratory* 20 21 31 10 16 25 6 18 Total 1,573 1,535 1,768 1,592 1,266 1,942 1,800 1,639 Testing Laboratory 6/5 6/6 6/7 6/8 6/9 6/10 6/11 Daily Average LabCorp 27 24 11 0 1 45 21 18 Quest Diagnostics 253 247 45 239 272 266 281 229 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 24 29 7 0 23 30 29 20 Other Laboratory* 8 16 6 4 4 11 21 10 Total 312 316 69 243 300 352 352 278

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.